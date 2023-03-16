Wildcats Shutout #35 Illinois and NMSU





TUCSON, Arizona –#57 Arizona swept both #35 Illinois and NMSU 4-0 in their doubleheader on Tuesday, March 14 at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center. #35 Illinois First up was a morning rematch against Illinois, where the double was up for grabs on court three days later Kayla Wilkins And Parker Fry finishing first on lane two with a 6-0 win followed by a loss on lane one. Reece Carter And Lauren Friedman previously fell 2-6 to Kate Duong and Megan Heuser Belen Nevenhoven and Midori Castillo took the first double of the day. In singles, senior Lexi Ryngler the ‘Cats started strong, beating Kasia Treiberin in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Freshman Carter kept the Wildcats under the sun with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win against #100 Ashley Yeah on two hits, making it her second win against Yeah. After a protracted rally on court four, Wilkins took the rematch for Arizona by beating her opponent 6-3 in straight sets. The Wildcats retaliated after falling 3-4 to the Fighting Illini in the final round of the Blue Gray Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala. on February 25. Kayla Wilkins achieves four singles after long rally ?? final Frazier 6-3, 6-3#BearDown pic.twitter.com/0INtRZvXIe — Arizona Women’s Tennis (@ArizonaWTennis) March 14, 2023 NM state Arizona took its second double of the day after Carter and Salma Zioti doubled against Anna Pinaieva and Dora Kurdiat, 6-4. Castillo and Nevenhoven put the Wildcats ahead as they finished first with three doublesvs. Valeria Ivanovskaia and Natsuki Nishimura (6-3). The ‘Cats won three straight set singles games to clinch victory against the Aggies, maintaining their perfect series lead (11-0). Wilkins won her second singles match of the doubleheader, beating Ivanovskaia 6-1, 6-0 with three singles. Castillo finished on four immediately afterwards and Nishimura won 6-0 in both sets. Then Fry rounded out the ninth success at home with a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Bella Nguyen. Parker Fry grabs at five?? final Bishard 6-0, 6-1 pic.twitter.com/aW9WhN0eHT Arizona Women’s Tennis (@ArizonaWTennis) March 15, 2023 Shortly After finishing their last two non-conference matches, Women’s Tennis will resume playing Pac-12 on Friday, March 17 against Washington State at 1:30 PM MT in Pullman, Washington, followed by an MT match at 11 AM on Sunday March 19 against .#21 Washington in Seattle, Washington. Results #57 University of Arizona 4, #35 Illinois 0 Singles competition

1. Salma Zioti (ARIZ) v Kate Duong (ILLINOIS) 6-3, 4-6, 3-2, Unfinished

2. Reece Carter (ARIZ) def. Ashley Yes (ILLINOIS) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

3. Midori Castillo-Meza (ARIZ) v Megan Heuser (ILLINOIS) 6-7 (2-6), 4-3, Unfinished

4. Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ) def. Josie Frazier (ILLINOIS) 6-3, 6-3

5. Lexi Ryngler (ARIZ) def. Kasia Treiber (Illinois) 6-3, 6-2

6. Tanvi Narendran (ARIZ) vs. Kida Ferrari (ILLINOIS) 6-1, 4-6, 1-2, unfinished

Order of Finish: 5, 2, 4 Doubles competition

1. Kate Duong/Megan Heuser (ILLINOIS) defeated. Reece Carter / Lauren Friedman (ARIZ) 6-2

2. Kayla Wilkins / Parker Fry (ARIZ) def. Josie Frazier/Violeta Martinez (ILLINOIS) 6-0

3. Belen Nevenhoven / Midori Castillo-Meza (ARIZ) def. Ashley Yeah/Emily Casati (ILLINOIS) 6-3

Order of finish: 2, 1, 3 #57 University of Arizona 4, NM State 0 Singles competition

1. Reece Carter (ARIZ) vs. Anna Pinaieva (NMSU) 4-6, 2-1, unfinished

2. Salma Zioti (ARIZ) vs. Lisa Zhu (NMSU) 6-2, 1-2, unfinished

3. Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ) def. Valeria Ivanovskaya (NMSU) 6-1, 6-0

4. Midori Castillo-Meza (ARIZ) def. Natsuki Nishimura (NMSU) 6-0, 6-0

5. Parker Fry (ARIZ) def. Miranda Bishard (NMSU) 6-0, 6-1

6. Tanvi Narendran (ARIZ) vs. Bella Nguyen (NMSU) 6-1, 3-2, unfinished

Order of Finish: 3, 4, 5 Doubles competition

1. Salma Zioti / Reece Carter (ARIZ) def. Anna Pinaieva/Dora Kurdi (NMSU) 6-4

2. Kayla Wilkins / Parker Fry (ARIZ) vs. Miranda Bishard/Bella Nguyen (NMSU) 4-4, unfinished

3. Midori Castillo-Meza / Belen Nevenhoven (ARIZ) def. Valeria Ivanovskaia/Natsuki Nishimura (NMSU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2023/3/14/womens-tennis-57-arizona-sweeps-35-illinois The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related