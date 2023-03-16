Niners fall to No. 18 UNC in Midweek Matchup





Next game: at Louisiana Tech 3/17/2023 | 19:00 CUSA.TV Mar. 17 (Fri) / 7:00 PM bee Louisiana technology History CHARLOTTE, NC The Charlotte 49ers baseball team dropped a midweek game Tuesday night (March 14) at No. 18 North Carolina, 16-3, at Hayes Stadium. Charlotte (6-10) took an early lead with back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning, but North Carolina (13-5) answered back with seven in the next frame to end a streak of 15 unanswered points to start. away with the win. Cam Visser hit the first home run for the Niners and Will Butcher followed four pitches later. It was Fisher’s 10th home run of the year, making him one of seven players in the nation with double-digit home runs this season. Fisher also added a single later in the game for his seventh multi-hit game of the season, leading Stahlman on the team. Jake Cunningham had a few hits in the game and picked up a single and a double for his third multi-hit game of the year, while Blake Jackson hit a pair of hits late in the game for his second two-hit appearance in 2023. HOW IT HAPPENED Fisher launched a two-out shot deep down the line to the right for the first run of the game before Butcher hit the fence a few yards to the left of where Fisher left the yard to double the lead. It didn’t take long, as North Carolina immediately responded with a seven in the second inning. The visitors loaded the bases and hit a grand slam before adding a sac-fly and a two-run home run with two outs to take 12 total batters to the plate in the inning. UNC allowed only one hit – Cunningham’s double – in the next three innings and extended the lead in the third with a three-run shot over the wall at center. A Tar Heel run scored on a Charlotte error in the sixth and UNC hit a two-run double in the seventh to extend the lead into double digits. The Niners had a threat in the seventh with the bases loaded, but a flyout to rightfield left CLT with a two next to his name. North Carolina walked two more in the eighth before Charlotte got the third and final run on the board. Back-to-back singles by Cunningham and Fisher preceded a walk Calvert Clark to load the bases. Stahlman grounded into a double play, but pinch runner So Weiser crossed the plate for the Niners’ first run since the opening frame. UNC tapped one more before finishing with a double in the ninth. NEXT ONE Conference USA play kicks off this weekend, with Charlotte traveling to Louisiana Tech to open league play en route. The action kicks off at 7pm ET on Friday (March 17), followed by a game on Saturday at 3pm ET and the series finale on Sunday at 12am ET. All three games can be seen on CUSA.TV and a free Charlotte radio option is also available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2023/3/14/baseball-niners-fall-to-no-18-unc-in-midweek-matchup.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related