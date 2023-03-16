Nebraska spring football storylines: Matt Rhule remakes Huskers roster

Michael Cohen College Football and College Basketball Writer

Late last year, during his first weeks on the job, new Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule had a simple request for the players he saw on campus and around team facilities. Rhule, who was the architect of rebuilding programs at Temple and Baylor but came to the Cornhuskers after a failed stint as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, asked his new students to give him some slack as he familiarized himself with the roster .

“I literally had to say to the guys, Hey guys, do me a favor,” Rhule recalled at a press conference on National Signing Day, “When you guys come up and say hello, introduce yourself like you did the first few weeks. “I’m meeting 120 new players. There’s one of mine, there’s 120 of you.”

Rhule may have reinstated that grace period in recent weeks, as seven early high school enrollees and eleven transferees arrived in Lincoln for the spring semester. That’s the kind of attrition expected during a hard reboot of a program that won 23 games combined in the past six seasons. It will take patience, and it will take a while.

With that in mind, here are the storylines to watch as Rhule leads Nebraska into spring training for the first time:

Review the program

A good way to put the breadth of Nebraska’s roster revenue into context is to examine Rhule’s first recruiting class, a group that ranked 30th in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and United States, according to 247Sports. michigan state.

Rhule brought in a whopping 39 players in the 2023 cycle, with another wave of transfer portal activity coming later this spring. The Cornhuskers signed 28 high school applicants, which was their largest group since 2010, and added 11 additional players through the transfer portal, all of whom came from higher education programs. It’s worth noting that Nebraska’s reliance on the transfer portal reflects Rhules’ desire to turn the roster as quickly as possible rather than a long-term recruiting strategy.

The top rated transfers include:

Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert, who is No. 73 in the current transfer portal rankings and was a five-star candidate in 2020. Gilbert was rated the No. 1 tight end in the nation for his recruiting class.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, who is No. 117 in the transfer portal rankings and was a four-star contender in 2020. Sims was rated the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the nation for his recruiting class.

Former Florida defenseman Corey Collier, who is No. 184 in the transfer portal rankings and was a four-star candidate in 2021. Collier was the No. 6 safety in the country and the No. 17 prospect in Florida’s talent-rich state for his recruiting class.

Former Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp IV, who is No. 228 in the transfer portal rankings and was a three-star contender in 2018. Kemp ranks fourth in Virginia school history with 192 receptions and 10th in career receiving yards with 1,774 divided into five seasons.

But the portal gives away as well as away, and the Cornhuskers lost several high-profile players to other programs. Topping the list is rising sophomore linebacker Ernest Hausmann, one of the only bright spots in a dismal 2022 campaign for Nebraska. Hausmann recorded 54 tackles last season, including two tackles for loss and one sack, while becoming just the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker for the Cornhuskers in the past 30 seasons. Hausmann was ranked No. 2 in the transfer portal rankings and signed with Michigan, where he is expected to compete for a starting spot.

How good can Nebraska be? Joel Klatt discusses Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule being key to helping them go from four wins to eight wins in the upcoming season.

Nebraska also lost freshman wideout Decoldest Crawford (No. 69 WR in the 2022 recruiting cycle) to Louisiana Tech and freshman defense Jaeden Gould (No. 31 CB in the 2022 recruiting cycle) to Syracuse.

“I think the transfer portal is great for young people to decide their destiny,” said Rhule. “Like many other modalities it is sometimes ruined by adults. I think there are more players being told to transfer than actually deciding to transfer. But if a child is not in the right place, he should be given the opportunity to to leave and get a chance.” chance to play right away.

“We don’t want to be the biggest transfer team. We want to recruit high school athletes. We want to see them develop over four or five years. But if someone is somewhere else and they really like Nebraska and think this is the right place for them, then I want them to be here, and if a youngster really wants to get on the field and they don’t think they can get on the field for us, and they have a chance to go somewhere else, I want to support them in that. “

Evaluate the QBs

On Feb. 20, quarterback Casey Thompson posted a wordless tweet on his social media account to confirm what most people had been thinking for months: that he will stay in Nebraska for another season after transferring from Texas last winter. His message consisted only of a five-photo image of Thompson in Cornhusker attire with the words “RUN IT BACK” splashed across the background as a watermark.

Thompson endured an up and down year in Lincoln as he battled through an elbow injury that caused numbness in his fingers in the loss to Illinois on October 29. He started 10 of 12 games as Nebraska moved from former head coach Scott Frost to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, finishing with 2,407 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. But it was Thompson’s way of booking the season that should get Cornhuskers fans excited about his potential in 2023: He threw for 355 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the opener against Northwestern and finished with 278 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the match. final against Iowa. Thompson’s ability and willingness to swing the ball into the field were evident.

But the runway won’t be his by default. Thompson is expected to miss spring training while rehabbing offseason shoulder surgery, and the Cornhuskers added another major quarterback through the transfer portal in Sims, a Georgia Tech dual-threat player listed as a junior. Sims threw for 4,464 yards, ran for 1,152 yards and scored a total of 41 touchdowns in 25 appearances over three seasons, though he only played seven games last year. The former four-star prospect received scholarship offers from Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee, among others, when he was the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback for the 2020 recruiting cycle.

The timeline associated with Thompson’s recovery means that competition with Sims is expected to transition into fall camp.

“They can just take themselves seriously academically, athletically and in the community,” Rhule said at National Signing Day when asked what he expects from the quarterbacks this spring. “They can be the same guy when the coaches aren’t there as when the coaches are there, and that sends a real message to the team. And if they know everyone’s name on the team and they know the people who work in the cafeteria (by name), then they become someone people want to follow. I like the group.”

Find speed

If protecting prospects in the state were Rhule’s primary goal during his first Nebraska recruiting cycle, identifying players with elite speed might have been second on the list. Rhule said he and his assistants were less concerned with filling certain positions than with signing quality footballers who matched the physical profiles they prefer. The new coaching staff emphasized athletes who sprinted or jumped for their high school track and field teams because things like times and markings provide measurable evidence of a potential customer’s athletic ability.

“I’m going to be a bit numbers-based,” Rhule said. “If I don’t know (about a particular player’s football caliber), I do know that track times and triple jumps and 40-yard sprints don’t mean you’re a great footballer, but if I’m not sure, those things guide you, correct.” “They’re just a rock that you can kind of lean on. If I see a kid who’s a 14-yard triple jumper and likes football, I’ll give it a shot if they have the right mental (makeup). So I love some of those things that we were able to bring in.”

Early enrolling Malachi Coleman from Lincoln East High School in Nebraska lands in the middle of that Venn diagram. Coleman is the highest rated player in the state and the No. 66 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 recruiting cycle. He is 6 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and played both sides of the ball in his junior year before injuries his final season derailed.

Some coaches, including those in Nebraska, are projecting him as an elite deep-ball threat as he caught 17 passes for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles that same year.

On the track, Coleman finished second in both the 100 and 200-meter sprints at the 2022 Class A Nebraska Track and Field Championships with times of 10.58 seconds and 21.34 seconds, respectively. He finished third at the state meet in the triple jump as a junior and fourth as a sophomore.

“The speed is there,” Rhule said.

And Coleman wasn’t alone. Consider some of the other prospects Rhule signed in recent months:

ATH Brice Turner of Bay City, Texas: 665 total yards and eight touchdowns in 2022; won both the 100-meter title (10.25 seconds) and the 200-meter title (21.04 seconds) at the Texas UIL 4A State Championships

WR Jalen Lloyd of Omaha, Nebraska: 44 catches for 784 yards and five touchdowns in 2022; Class A state champion in the 100-meter dash (10.54 seconds), long jump, and triple jump last spring

DB DAndre Barnes of Aurora, Colorado: 37 catches for 785 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022; 5A state champion in the 200-meter sprint (21.69 seconds) as a sophomore and finished third in the 100-meter dash (10.91 seconds)

WR Jaidyn Doss of Peculiar, Missouri: 47 catches for 794 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022; ran 11.36 seconds in the 100-meter sprint as a junior and far jumped more than 21 feet

“I’ve had a lot of success over the years bringing in guys who were fast and (then) finding the right position,” said Rhule. “For us, it’s increasing the speed of our team and I’m not saying the previous team was slow, but it’s really important to get that level of speed for me.”

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13 .

Top stories from FOX Sports: