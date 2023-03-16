Iga Swiatek: Number 1 in the world calls for more support for Ukrainian tennis players









World number 1 Needle of a switch has called for more support for Ukrainian players from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), adding that everything we discuss in tennis is about Belarusian and Russian players. Witek’s comments on Tuesday follow incidents at the Indian Wells tournament, where Russian Anastasia Potapova wore a Spartak Moscow jersey and Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from the tournament this week. Tsurenko was supposed to play against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, but did not appear in court on Monday, the Reuters news agency reports. report that the organizers said the Ukrainian had withdrawn for personal reasons. When asked about Tsurenko at her post-match press conference, 21-year-old Polish star Witek said: “I totally understand why she pulled out because honestly I have so much respect for the Ukrainian girls because if there was a bomb in my land landed or if my house was destroyed, I don’t know if I could handle it. As of March 12, at least 8,231 civilians have been killed and 13,734 injured in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24 last year. according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. OHCHR says it believes the actual numbers are significantly higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where heavy hostilities have taken place has been delayed and many reports are still awaiting confirmation. I think more should be done to help Ukrainian players because everything we discuss in tennis is about Belarusian and Russian players, Witek said on Tuesday. witek was also critical of the WTA’s leadership after Russia’s Potapova entered court in a Spartak Moscow soccer jersey ahead of her match against America’s Jessica Pegula on Sunday. Potopova has been pictured wearing the shirt on several occasions, including in Dubai, in a photo she posted to her own Instagram account. It’s a difficult situation, Witek said. There is a lot of tension in the dressing room and of course there will be, because there is war. But maybe it should be a little less if the WTA took some action early on to more or less explain to everyone what’s good and what’s not, Witek added. CNN reached out to the WTA for comment following Witek’s criticism. Earlier on Tuesday, when asked about Tsurenko’s withdrawal, the WTA told CNN: First and foremost, we recognize the emotions that Lesia and all our Ukrainian athletes have and continue to control during this very difficult period. We are witnessing an ongoing horrific war that continues to bring unforeseen circumstances with far-reaching consequences that affect the world, as well as the global WTA Tour and its members. The WTA has consistently reflected our full support for Ukraine and strongly condemns the actions of the Russian government. This maintains a fundamental principle of the WTA, which is to ensure that individual athletes can participate in professional tennis events on the basis of merit and without discrimination of any kind, and are not penalized due to the decisions of their country’s leadership, the WTA. statement added. Three-time Grand Slam winner Witek continued her impressive form on Wednesday and reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells after beating Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-1. Witek defeated 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in straight sets on Tuesday.

