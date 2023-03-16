Interim Flyers GM ‘shocked’ to see son’s actions at bar; college hockey player apologizes





Daniel Briere, general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, rebuked his son’s actions captured on surveillance video at a bar this week and shared on social media. Carson Briere, a hockey player at Mercyhurst University, was accused of pushing a disabled student’s wheelchair down the stairs at the bar. A video posted to Twitter showed the incident and Carson apologized for his actions on Wednesday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM “I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the shared video social media yesterday,” Flyers’ interim general manager said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values ​​of treating people with respect. Carson deeply regrets it and accepts full responsibility for his conduct.” Carson Briere added: “I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.” HURRICANES STAR WINGER MISSED REST OF SEASON AFTER RECEIVING INJURY NEWS It is unclear what the next steps are for the hockey player. A GoFundMe was started for the student to help the woman get a new wheelchair. Carson Briere plays hockey for the Mercyhurst Lakers. He made 30 appearances for the team during the 2022–23 season, scoring five goals and recording eight assists. The university said an incident involving a student was being investigated after the storm started on social media. Daniel Briere was named Flyers general manager last week after Chuck Fletcher was fired. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He played from 1997 to 2015 for the Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche.

