Pfeiffer: Indians should train together: Pfeiffer | Bangalore news







Sharath, who is a mentor at the Lakshyan Academy of Sports, has organized a week-long training camp for eight promising players under the watchful eye of Germany coach Chris Pfeiffer, who was previously Manika Batras’ personal coach apart from guiding Sharath, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Incidentatlly, Pfeiffer is among the top candidates for the position of head coach of the national team and will be the first foreigner after the departure of Italian Massimo Costantinis in 2018.

The 34-year-old said Sharath approached him in January this year to train Indian youths, including Manav, Shah, Sougata Sarkar, Adarsh ​​Om Chetri, Mudit Dani, Sudhanshu Grover, Roopan Santhosh and Divyansh Srivatsava.

A former national level player, Pfeiffer is an experienced age group coach and was part of the German U-15 and U-17 coaching systems. This, apart from the fact that he captained German league teams.

TRUST IS THE KEY

On the goal of the camp, Pfeiffer said: The short-term goal is the upcoming national and interstate senior table tennis championships, while the World Championships are the long-term plan.

With limited time, Pfeiffer explained that familiarity and understanding were the key points of the game. This camp is more about getting to know the players. The camp was about basic advice and reminding them what’s important. To improve their game, I need to know the players and their players

Pfeiffer believes that the Indian system should focus on getting players to practice together. There is a lot of talent in India, but there is a need to bring the players together. They have to train as a unit and accept that you have to work with different people. If you just stay in your comfort zone, it’s hard to improve, he noted.

When asked about his take on the World Table Tennis (WTT) series, Pfeiffer, a teacher turned coach, outlined that while it’s a good platform, it’s not a true reflection of India’s talent. Many players participate in WTT, which is also a kind of business model. With competitive exposure, players improve. That said, there are some Indian players who are better but probably can’t afford to raise money to participate in WTT events.

Pfeiffer took a unique view of mental conditioning, stating that Indian athletes should draw on the country’s cultural and spiritual wealth.

For a top athlete, mental strength is the most important aspect because everyone can play a backhand or forehand. Mental strength is where you win matches. In India, given the cultural and spiritual background, the opportunities to build mental strength are enormous. I don’t think the younger generation has realized the importance of yoga and meditation.

Although Pfeiffer was non-committal in talks with TTFI for the top job, he admitted he would be interested in the role. He pointed to the structure when asked what he would like to change.

I would like to introduce a new structure with an emphasis on age group programs. Also, a coach needs the power to decide on a few key elements to follow. The mentality of players also needs to be improved. Bengaluru: Since the end of 2018, Indian table tennis has no system, structure or coach. As the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) looks to put things right at its annual general meeting in Jammu next week, Sharath Kamal, India’s most decorated paddler, has launched a pilot project to bring together the best young rowers.Sharath, who is a mentor at the Lakshyan Academy of Sports, has organized a week-long training camp for eight promising players under the watchful eye of Germany coach Chris Pfeiffer, who was previously Manika Batras’ personal coach apart from guiding Sharath, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Incidentatlly, Pfeiffer is among the top candidates for the position of head coach of the national team and will be the first foreigner after the departure of Italian Massimo Costantinis in 2018.The 34-year-old said Sharath approached him in January this year to train Indian youths, including Manav, Shah, Sougata Sarkar, Adarsh ​​Om Chetri, Mudit Dani, Sudhanshu Grover, Roopan Santhosh and Divyansh Srivatsava.A former national level player, Pfeiffer is an experienced age group coach and was part of the German U-15 and U-17 coaching systems. This, apart from the fact that he captained German league teams.On the goal of the camp, Pfeiffer said: The short-term goal is the upcoming national and interstate senior table tennis championships, while the World Championships are the long-term plan.With limited time, Pfeiffer explained that familiarity and understanding were the key points of the game. This camp is more about getting to know the players. The camp was about basic advice and reminding them what’s important. To improve their game, I need to know the players and their players game better.Pfeiffer believes that the Indian system should focus on getting players to practice together. There is a lot of talent in India, but there is a need to bring the players together. They have to train as a unit and accept that you have to work with different people. If you just stay in your comfort zone, it’s hard to improve, he noted.When asked about his take on the World Table Tennis (WTT) series, Pfeiffer, a teacher turned coach, outlined that while it’s a good platform, it’s not a true reflection of India’s talent. Many players participate in WTT, which is also a kind of business model. With competitive exposure, players improve. That said, there are some Indian players who are better but probably can’t afford to raise money to participate in WTT events.Pfeiffer took a unique view of mental conditioning, stating that Indian athletes should draw on the country’s cultural and spiritual wealth.For a top athlete, mental strength is the most important aspect because everyone can play a backhand or forehand. Mental strength is where you win matches. In India, given the cultural and spiritual background, the opportunities to build mental strength are enormous. I don’t think the younger generation has realized the importance of yoga and meditation.Although Pfeiffer was non-committal in talks with TTFI for the top job, he admitted he would be interested in the role. He pointed to the structure when asked what he would like to change.I would like to introduce a new structure with an emphasis on age group programs. Also, a coach needs the power to decide on a few key elements to follow. The mentality of players also needs to be improved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/indians-should-train-together-pfeiffer/articleshow/98680613.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related