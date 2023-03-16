Shoaib Akhtar names Pakistan replacement to host the Asia Cup | Cricket





Cricket ties between India and Pakistan are not in a good state with both signs clashing over the venue of the 2023 Asia Cup currently scheduled to take place in Pakistan. However, BCCI’s unwillingness to send the Indian contingent to the neighboring country for security reasons has created new turmoil between the two sides. The matter escalated after BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), announced that the continental event will be held in a neutral venue as India will not travel to Pakistan. However, the development drew harsh criticism from their board and a host of former Pakistani cricketers, who even urged PCB to boycott the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India after the 2023 Asia Cup. While the case is yet to be resolved, former Pakistani speed demon Shoaib Akhtar has made a new proposal. Akhtar, who is currently involved in Legends League Cricket (LLC), believes the tournament should stay in Pakistan or it should be held in Sri Lanka, which is also the defending champion. Also read | ‘When I batted with Sachin…’: Rahul Dravid exudes class with ultimate ‘Tendulkar’ comment for Virat Kohli I want the 2023 Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan, if not in Pakistan then in Sri Lanka, Akhtar told ANI in Doha. The Rawalpindi Express also wants both countries to further excel in the sport. “I want to see India and Pakistan play the finals of the Asia Cup and the World Cup. Nothing else should happen in world cricket, only the finals of India and Pakistan,” he said. Earlier this week, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said that the board was exploring all possible options regarding the Asia Cup in Pakistan and the ODI World Cup in India. Sethi said he will raise these issues at the next ACC and ICC meetings. “We have complex issues at hand, but going to the ACC and ICC meetings I have kept all options open for us and we now need to take a clear position,” Sethi said while addressing the media on Monday. Also read | ‘Rohit Sharma’s partner for years to come is sealed…’: Sunil Gavaskar’s staggering prediction for WTC final Sethi admitted that India is determined not to send the team to Pakistan for the Asian Cup. PCB also firmly believes that it will have to think about not playing the World Cup in India if they do not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup. “I have kept my options open because if all the teams come to Pakistan and have no security issues then why is India concerned about security? Cup and I will bring this up in the upcoming meetings,” he said. Meetings of the ICC’s CEO and Board of Directors are scheduled for this month.

