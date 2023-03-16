Preview: Medvedev in action in the quarterfinals in Indian Wells | ATP tour

After an action-packed first seven days at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the 2023 BNP Paribas Open has reached the quarterfinals. On Wednesday, four of the remaining players in the draw will disembark at Stadium 1 with the aim of extending their stay in ‘Tennis Paradise’.

They include the two players who own the most and second most Tour match wins in 2023, respectively: Daniil Medvedev (22 wins) and Cameron Norrie (21). They look to increase their score on Wednesday to book a spot in the semifinals at the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stands in the way of Medvedev as the fifth seed, while one of the two remaining Americans – Frances Tiafoe – will hope to ride home en route to victory against Norrie. ATPTour.com previews the quarterfinals of the lower half of the BNP Paribas Open draw.

[5] Daniel Medvedev vs. [23] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Not even rolling his ankle in the second set of Tuesday’s fourth-round epic against Alexander Zverev couldn’t disrupt Medvedev’s winning habit. After having his ankle taped, the fifth seed returned to court to earn his 17th consecutive tour-level win.

What is currently the second longest winning streak in Medvedev’s career began a month ago with a Rotterdam victory against Davidovich Fokina, and the Spaniard is now his opponent in the quarterfinals in California. Medvedev’s first-round three-set win in the Netherlands was the catalyst for a hot streak that saw the 27-year-old take home three ATP Tour trophies in as many weeks to date (Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai) and now move on to his first quarterfinal in Indian Wells.

Davidovich Fokina knows he’ll probably have to be at his best if he wants to post Medvedev’s winning streak. Despite trailing 0-2 in his ATP Head2Head series against the fifth seed, the Spaniard can draw confidence from winning the opening set in both games. His crowd-pleasing, action-oriented style could also play a role in gaining fan support in Stadium 1 as the world number 28 looks to reach his second Masters 1000 semi-final.





Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in action on Tuesday in the fourth round. Photo credit: Peter Staples/ATP Tour

It will nevertheless be a tough call for Davidovich Fokina to match the consistency of the world number 6 from the baseline. As Medvedev’s 17 previous opponents have discovered, one of the biggest challenges on the Tour in this form is getting balls past the 18-fold Tour-level title list. A stunning defensive slam past Zverev on Tuesday was the latest demonstration of the kind of challenging defense the Spaniard can expect on Wednesday.

“All I said to myself, just go for it with full force, there’s no other choice,” said Medvedev, when asked about his notable winner against Zverev. “I hit the cross court. It was a great shot. Well, even if you try to practice it, you’ll probably miss eight or nine out of ten… That’s great to get shots like that at such important moments. That saves your life.”

[10] Cameron Norrie (GBR) Vs. [14] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Following his 150th Tour-level win in the fourth round against Alejandro Tabilo, Tiafoe is hoping to hit more milestones as he prepares for his first quarterfinal appearance in Indian Wells. The American has not dropped a set in his three matches over the past two weeks and if he beat Norrie for the first time on Wednesday, he would tie his career high of No. 14 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings.

Looking further ahead, the American could potentially reach the Top 10 for the first time by reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 championship match in California. However, Tiafoe, 25, will look no further than his clash with in-form 2021 Indian Wells champion Norrie, who was victorious in the pair’s only previous 2021 ATP Head2Head meeting at Delray Beach.

“He’s a former champion here and he’s going all out in his career,” said 2022 US Open semifinalist Tiafoe van Norrie, who is on an eight-match winning streak. “I have nothing but respect for that man. He puts some miles on those legs and gets a lot of victories in the process.”

Norrie’s fourth-round victory against sixth seed Andrey Rublev was another triumph based on the Briton’s ability to absorb an opponent’s power and redirect it to his own advantage. Having also defeated Carlos Alcaraz (in the Rio de Janeiro final) on his current winning streak, the No. 12 Norrie will try to maintain his form against the free-hitting Tiafoe. Nevertheless, the American is confident that he can encourage the home fans at the opening act of the Stadion 1 program on Wednesday.

“We’re both in completely different places in our careers from the last time we played,” said Tiafoe. “He’s playing the best tennis of his life and so am I. It should be a great show, and I’m going to come for him.”

In doubles

Doubles quarter-final action also begins on Wednesday, as defending champions John Isner and Jack Sock look to beat their 10-1 record as a team in Indian Wells against Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini. The American duo won the title in both 2018 and last year in the California desert, and Sock previously defeated Bolelli and Fognini at Tennis Paradise along with Vasek Pospisil in the 2015 championship match.

Doha champions Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden take on Canadian singles stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in the final game of the day at Stadium 2. Of the four, only Bopanna reached the semifinals in Indian Wells before (in 2011).