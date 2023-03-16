Overlooked players who could decide titles

Especially for Yahoo Sports

If you made the playoffs in your fantasy league, congratulations! The hard part starts now, and that is taking home the championship. The end of the season can be a tough time to figure out. After the Rangers acquired Patrick Kane, the assumption was that they would turn into a bona fide cup contender, but that hasn’t been the case. On the other hand, you have a team like the Predators, who were beset by injuries and shared some veteran players, only to increase their point percentage and seemingly unearth a top-six center in Tommy Novak.

Here are eight under-the-radar players who can help you take home the championship.

Tommy Novak, C, Predators

As of the trade deadline, Novak is the Predators’ leading scoring forward with 17 points in 15 games, leading the team in points per game. Novak averages 16 minutes per game and plays on the top line and top power play unit with Matt Duchene. Ryan Johansen’s leg injury, Mikael Granlund’s move to Pittsburgh, and Cody Glass’s low offense paved the way for Novak to become the team’s top-scoring option at center, and he’s since run off with the job. He scored the game-winner against the Wings on Tuesday, adding three shots and winning 75 percent of his faceoffs.

Although Novak has been battling Juuso Parssinen for the top job at certain points, Parssinen’s injury and Novak’s strong play have made the decision very easy for John Hynes. Look for Novak to finish the season as one of the Preds’ top scorers as he is already tied with Johansen for fourth on the team despite having played 21 fewer games. In Tuesday’s game, Novak and Duchene came together for 54.15 5v5 CF% and 71 shot attempts per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, compared to 47.81 5v5 CF% and 57 shot attempts for Johansen and Duchene, according to naturalstattrick.com .

Everyone knows Clayton Keller, who has been outstanding for the past two months with 30 points in 18 games, but what about his linemates? Schmaltz struggles with an injury every day, but has scored 0.93 points per game since last season, just like Timo Meier and Claude Giroux. Brett Ritchie skated in Schmaltz’s spot and it certainly dampens the line’s effectiveness, but see if Schmaltz returns to this line once he’s healthy.

Hayton was drafted as a two-way player, but since being the fifth overall choice in 2018, he has shown little improvement until this season. Playing with Keller and Schmaltz clearly helped, and since the All-Star Game he has scored 18 points in 19 games. The lack of other scoring centers also ensures that Hayton will play a top-six role, as only Keller and Schmaltz have averaged more ice time per game. On Tuesday, Hayton assisted on both of Keller’s goals against the Flames.

With another goal on Tuesday against the Canes, Niederreiter has now scored four goals and seven points in eight appearances for his new club. Though his line was benched and the Jets began to fall off the wagon, resulting in Niederreiter only playing 10:30 in that game, he averaged over 18 minutes per game in his first seven games as a Jet. It’s the most ice time he’s ever received since his trade to the Canes in 2019, and he’s quickly displaced Nikolaj Ehlers on the depth chart, often playing on par with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele.

Given his scoring prowess and hits, Niederreiter is a multi-category contributor whose fantasy value has increased significantly since moving from the Preds. Rick Bowness’s abrasive, defensive style is tailor-made for Niederreiter and his benching in Tuesday’s game is likely to be only temporary.

Sandin’s assist against the Rangers on Tuesday now earns him nine points in five games for the Capitals, including a pair of games where he made three assists. He proved to be one of the best signings of any team at the trade deadline, piling up the stats in virtually every category and reinvigorating a Caps power play that missed John Carlson. Sandin played 26:43 against the Rangers, six minutes more than Trevor van Riemsdyk, who had the next highest total, and they were the only defenders to play more than 20 minutes. Sandin should be rostered in all formats for the rest of the season.

The Ducks (and other lowly teams) don’t draw much attention in fantasy, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have good players. A longtime Duck, Fowler often gets lost in the shuffle because he’s not a flashy player, but as of Feb. 15, he’s scored 15 points in his past 13 games, tied with Vince Dunn for best in the league. With one more point, Fowler will tie his career number of points from the previous season, and no one else in the Ducks comes close to match the number of minutes he plays.

What a turn of events for Quick, who is a perfect 4-0-0 with the Knights after going 11-13-4/.876/3.50 with the Kings. True to his word, Quick looks motivated and ready to prove the Kings wrong after the only franchise he’d ever known thought it wise to move him to another goalie (see below). The Knights are known for playing a goalkeeper-friendly system, meaning they do a good job of keeping shots out, and with Adin Hill and Logan Thompson still recovering from injuries, it looks like Quick will be the starter of the Knights will be in the future. At his best, Quick relied on his athleticism to make saves, and playing on a new team was like finding the fountain of youth. Even if Hill returns and takes over the starting job, Quick has at least proven he can be trusted, making him a strong streaming option for the remainder of the season.

The knock against Pheonix Copley as the Kings battle for the division title is that he has no playoff experience. Korpisalo has played at least nine games, to be exact, including a defeat to the Leafs in the qualifying round of the 2020 bubble playoffs and is so far clear with the Kings, conceding just six goals in three starts, all of which were wins. The Kings are currently working in a 50-50 split, with Korpisalo starting against the Isles on Tuesday, and it will be interesting if they return to Korpisalo on Thursday when they host the Jackets, his former team. If they do, it’s a hint that Korpisalo may have emerged as the 1A, even though the Kings wouldn’t be in their current playoff position if Copley didn’t get them earlier in the season from both Quick and Cal Petersen freed. Considering how weak the Pacific Division has been, Korpisalo’s fantasy value is definitely increasing.