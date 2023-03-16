Sports
David Warner plays street cricket with Indian fans for ODI
David Warner has given some budding young cricketers a moment of their lives by taking part in a street cricket game with the locals after returning to India. Warner recently returned to India after the Test series was sent home with a broken elbow after the second Test.
The opener rejoined the team ahead of the three-game One-Day International Series that opens on Friday. And for the limited series Warner was seen standing guard against some children during a game of street cricket.
SORRY: Usman Khawaja at the center of ‘hateful’ lash out over India visa debacle
WOW: Kuhnemann lifts the lid on the Ravi Jadeja act after the India Test series
It is no secret that Warner has been adored in India for all the time he has played in the Indian Premier League. This was seen when Warner arrived in Delhi and was surrounded by a number of guards.
And the opener would have given the budding young cricketers a lifetime memory after getting to play with the great Aussie. The cricket-crazy nation was full of praise for Warner’s down to earth gesture, which would have meant a lot to the children.
Earlier on the tour, Warner was caught in wild scenes when some security guards escorted him through the airport due to his popularity. Australian captain Pat Cummins joked at the start of the India Tour that Warner was more popular than Virat Kohli after the team witnessed fans swarming the opener when he arrived in the country.
Warner joins Ashton agar on his return to India after the all-rounder left the Test team for not being selected for the first two matches. Unlucky fast bowler Jyhe Richardson was ruled out of the series last week, with Tasmania’s Nathan Ellis brought in to take his place.
David Warner’s testing career is at stake
Warner’s Test series in India has cast serious doubts over his participation in the Test Championship Final and the Ashes in a few months. Scores of 10 and one in Nagpur have caused Warner’s career average to drop to 21.78 in India. Aside from his double century at the MCG last year, Warner’s most recent scores were 15, 10, 1, 10, 3, 0, 28, 21, 48, 5, 24, 5, 10* and 25.
Pressure is mounting on the 36-year-old who wants to fight for his place in the Ashes. To make matters worse for Warner, his record in England is not far off his Indian record. Warner averages just 26.04 from 25 innings when facing the Duke ball. Stuart Broad has rejected the southpaw the most of any bowler in Test cricket.
But with Travis Head returning to the starting team and performing so well in India, there are question marks over whether Warner has played his final test yet. The Aussies will then play a test match against India at The Oval in June, kicking off nine days before a blockbuster Ashes series in England.
Speaking to reporters in India on Tuesday, Andrew McDonald spoke about the future of Warner and said he is still firmly in their plans. “I think you work through that conversation, and how each player finishes is always different,” the coach said. “Some want to go out a certain way, and others are fine with the possibility of being kicked out.
“But at the moment Dave is fully in our plans for the World Test Championship final, he’s coming back for the one-day series (against India), he’s recovered from his injury. So we’ll see Dave back in Australian colors on March 17 .and we’ll go from there.”
|
