Notre Dame Football: Irish players fill out USFL rosters





USFL Like the XFL, the USFL is a football league designed to showcase players who want to make or bring back the NFL. It consists of 8 teams, mainly spread over the east coast and the south. The inaugural season started in April last year and, like the XFL, was pretty solid football. I’m a big supporter of the Spring Leagues because they really give guys a chance to show their skills and provide a path to playing in the NFL. Last year alone, there were over 20 USFL players on active rosters going into Week 15. That is a BIG number and highlights the success these leagues can have. Without them, those players would stand by instead of getting tape on national TV. While the XFL is pretty light for Notre Dame players. the USFL will have very solid representation. Brandon Aubrey WHO? Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Brandon Aubrey was an elite football player for the Fighting Irish, and after playing professionally, he was drafted by the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL draft. His path to the NFL would be a great story. Isaiah Pryor Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports After switching from ohio state, Pryor was a solid player for the Irish as he moved from Safety to Rover. He was a mainstay on special teams – see if he contributes to the Houston Gamblers. Vase Jones Jones played on the DL during his time with the Irish, but seems to finally find a home as an offensive tackle. He’s bounced around 9 different NFL spots, so he’s definitely a companion. He was selected as a first team all USFL OT – getting more tape is crucial for Jones to get back into the league. Never forget his interception. Glorious. Dexter Williams Williams will make his USFL debut this year with the Philadelphia Stars. After bouncing around the NFL since 2019, appearing in just 7 games, Williams looks set to find a role. Speaking of unforgetable incredible plays…. Tevon Comey Coney had a stellar career for the Fighting Irish, but was never able to stay out of the practice squads in the NFL. He will join Williams on the Philadelphia Stars on his return to the football field. Coney was the poster child for Built by Balis…… Good luck to all former Irish players!

