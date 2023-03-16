No. 8 USC men’s tennis takes on Pepperdine in UTR College Match Challenge





Men’s Tennis | March 15, 2023 The No. 8 USC men’s tennis team takes the big stage this weekend as they travel south to compete in the UTR College Match Challenge: BNP Paribas Open. The Trojans face Pepperdine at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday, March 19 at 10am USC (9-3) has been on the test all spring, beating heavyweights like No. 15 Florida, No. 13 Georgia and No. 12 North Carolina, while also beating crosstown rival UCLA twice. ABOUT UTR COLLEGE MATCH TheUTR College Match Challenge: BNP ParibasOpenthe University of Southern California and Pepperdine University men’s teams will face each other in a dual-season game on the morning of Sunday, March 19. Fans at Tennis Paradise will have the chance to witness the talent and energy of college tennis ahead of the ATP and WTA Championships. The UTR College Match Challenge is free for people with a ticket to the tournament. MATCH INFO: #8 USC vs #38 Pepperdine

Sunday March 19 | 10 hours

Indian Wells Tennis Garden Live scoring and video are not available for this match. USC’s seasonal statistics pack can be found here. RANKING: USC has three Trojans in the national singles rankings with sophomoresPeter Makleading Troyat No. 24. Trojan senior Stefan Dostani clocked in the No. 33 ranking while Wojtek Mark claimed the number 113 spot. USC also has the number 17 ranked doubles pair in Stefan DostanicandBradley Frye. EXPLORE PEPPERDINE: No. 38 Pepperdine is 5-5 on the season and has beaten Georgia Tech, UCSB, #45 Tulsa, UC Irvine and #41 Penn. The Waves have one ranked singles player in No. 65 Daneil De Jonge and a ranked duo in No. 38 De Jonge and Tim Zeitvogel. Last year, Pepperdine upset USC in their only meeting, when Pepperdine was ranked No. 41 and USC was ranked No. 5. In 2021, the teams faced each other twice, with the Waves winning during the regular season and the Trojans getting their revenge in the second season. round of the NCAA Tournament on their way to the quarterfinals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/3/15/no-8-usc-mens-tennis-to-face-pepperdine-at-ut-college-match-challenge.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related