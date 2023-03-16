Wednesday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more





Not Kirill Kaprizov. No Artturi Lehkonen. Probably not Alex Ovechkin. A few key players we’ve come to count on in fantasy league this season remain, or are just missing, in Wednesday’s limited four-game action. Which means others are tasked with performing in their respective positions, including a low in Colorado and a call-up from the Iowa Wild. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring matchups 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, watch live on ESPN+ Tournament Challenge Men Complete your streak by selecting the winner for each game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament. Play tournament challenge Dylan Cozens scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in an eventual 7-4 victory for the Sabers, the last time these two clubs met on February 26. without Alex Tuch in the lineup – the same winger who scored twice against the Maple Leafs is his first healthy game on Monday. In addition to making sure that the likes of Cozens, Tuch, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin are active in conventional play – with a four game slate probably no decisions to be made there – I’m also looking at less prominent resources like Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka as streaming/Daily Fantasy options. Washington backup Charlie Lindgren is expected to fill in for Darcy Kuemper for the first time since facing the same Buffalo club in February. Even without Alex Ovechkin, who is considered an everyday player, a few goals from the home side to break through the over wouldn’t surprise me either. Mid-range fantasy attackers Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Samuel Walker, Minnesota Wild (0.0%): Called up by the AHL a few days ago, Walker is expected to slide into the Minnesota lineup on Wednesday in place of Marcus Foligno (lower body injury) against the Blues on Wednesday. More intriguingly, the 23-year-old was spotted in training on a top line with Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello. No one else has taken Kirill Kaprizov’s usual spot and walk with it, so why not? Walker is doing well enough in his first pro season out of college, scoring 25 goals and 20 assists in 50 games with the Iowa Wild. He scored his one and only NHL goal on the last tour, at the end of December. Women’s Tournament Challenge Complete your streak by selecting the winner for each game of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament. Play tournament challenge Also see: Mid-range fantasy defenders Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (23.5%): The veteran defender has two goals and 13 assists in his last 13 games, which equates to an average of 2.3 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com’s standard leagues. I’m all about Fowler against backup Semyon Varlamov – who has generally not been great lately – and an Islanders team playing their second in as many nights. Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders Samuel Girard, Colorado Avalanche (16.1%): A goal and six assists in seven games, including two points with the extra skater, definitely deserve a play against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. While he’s not Cale Makar (who is?), Girard remains available for the most part. And 2.3 fantasy points/match is nothing to sneeze at. Also see: Keepers Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (66.1%) The Minnesota netminder is 5-0, with a .957 SV% and 1.38 GAA, last month. In his only appearance against St. Louis this season – on New Year’s Eve – Fleury held the Blues to two goals with 31 shots for a 5-2 win.

