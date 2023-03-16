Team Nigeria competes for tickets to the 2024 Paralympic Games for table tennis in Italy — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





A 15-strong contingent of Team Nigeria para-athletes play at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Lignano Masters Open in Italy. More than 100 players will compete in the four-day championship, which will reward competitors with ranking points to strengthen their qualification for the 2024 Paralympic Games. The team, sponsored by the Delta State government, consists of Commonwealth medalists, Isau Ogunkunle, Nasiru Sule and Faith Obazuaye. Also in the squad are Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze medalist, Tajudeen Agunbiade, Olufemi Alabi, Victor Farinloye, Kayode Alabi, Bolawa Akingbemisilu, Ibrahim Soares, Faith Obiora, Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi, Maimuna Habib, Kehinde Lawal, Ganiyat Shoremekun and Ahmed Koleosho. They compete in the singles, team and doubles tournaments. Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, skipper Agunbiade praised Delta State for supporting the team while pledging to make the country proud in Italy. I must thank the Delta State government for supporting the team. The team is well prepared for the tournament as we trained rigorously before leaving Lagos over the weekend. This is just one of many tournaments we need to attend to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. We thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the sponsorship and we promise to make Nigeria proud. We just want Nigerians to continue to support special athletes, morally and spiritually and by the grace of God we will continue to represent and bring glory to the country, he said. During the trip, the team manager, Sunday Odebode, said the players are in good shape to perform well at the championship. The team has prepared really well despite the training during the election period and the situation in the country. And we still managed to get approval from the Delta State government to sponsor the team. This is our first tournament of the year and Nigeria will also host a tournament on the way to Paris in Lagos in October, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guardian.ng/sport/team-nigeria-vie-for-table-tennis-2024-paralympics-tickets-in-italy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related