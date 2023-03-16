Indian cricket official BLASTS treatment from Usman Khawaja

A former BCCI executive has lashed out at the Indian government for their ‘cruel and hateful’ treatment of Usman Khawaja after the Australian star struggled to enter the country.

The 36-year-old Khawaja stole the show in the final Test last week when he hit a lush 180 runs as Australia drew to complete a 2-1 series defeat in the subcontinent.

His innings was another reminder of his incredible return to the sport’s pinnacle, having been written off by fans and pundits earlier in his career.

But Khawaja may never have had the chance to make his maiden Test century on Indian soil, with the Pakistan-born Australian hampered by visa delays when he attempted to travel to the country with his teammates last month.

He also encountered the same problem in 2014 and was the only member of the tour group to do so. Former cricket official Ramchandra Guha says India should be ashamed of their treatment of Khawaja.

“Khawaja is a fine cricketer, he played very impressively and it was an act of spite to keep his visa on hold,” he said in an interview with Indian newspaper The Wire.

“It shows India in a very bad light, not the BJP, not (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, but you and me as Indians that our country can hold someone’s visa even though he is an Australian citizen.

“I think Pakistan should be able to play in India and come to the World Cup because cricketers are not terrorists, cricketers don’t represent their government, they just play a sport.

“It was a cruel and hateful act and in some ways, given everything that happened, it’s poetic justice that Khawaja scored a hundred, not any of the other 10 Australians.”