Dallas Cowboys release former Ohio State football RB Ezekiel Elliott





Ezekiel Elliott’s era with the Dallas Cowboys is complete. The former Ohio State running back was released at the start of the new league year after seven seasons with the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. Elliott’s final moment with the Cowboys came as the team’s centerpiece, breaking the ball to quarterback Dak Prescott on the final play of their NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Fighting for the Cowboys in 2022, Elliott recorded low numbers in rushing yards (876), rush attempts (231), and rushing yards per game (58.4), finishing the season under four yards per game for the first time in his NFL career. rush. . Elliott had his fourth season of 10 or more touchdowns in 2022, with 12 in 15 games. Gabe Powers hopes for a bigger role:Gabe Powers, Marysville linebacker, is seeking a bigger role for Ohio State in 2023 Cody Simon seeks big 2023 season:Linebacker Cody Simon sees a bigger role for Ohio State football in spring training A three-time Pro Bowl player, Elliott led the league in 2016 and 2018, while also leading all NFL running backs in yards per game in his first three seasons with the Cowboys. Elliott ends his seven-year tenure with the Cowboys as the organization’s third-best career rusher behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. Elliott was the Cowboys’ No. 4 seed in the 2016 NFL draft after a storied three-season career with Ohio State. Elliott, the 2015 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, led the conference in 2015, recording 1,821 rushing yards on 289 carries his second straight season of 1,800 rushing yards or more. From 2013-2015, Elliott finished with 4,410 all-purpose yards, averaging 6.8 yards per touch, with 44 touchdowns. Elliott’s 3,961 are the third most in a career at Ohio State, behind two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin and future Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins. cgay@dispatch.com @_ColinGay Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

