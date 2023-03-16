Women’s Tennis sweeps Cal State Fullerton, 6-0





FULLERTON, California. The University of Hawai’i women’s tennis team (4-6, 2-1 Big West) defeated Cal State Fullerton 6-0 on the road at the Titan Courts. Due to bad weather, the game was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday. The game started with the singles matches due to possible rain and no lighting on the courts. Hawaii’s No. 2 Nikola Homolkova started with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Zoe Olmos. UHs 116e-ranked Ana Vilcek followed with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Natalie Duffy at the top of the league table. Play on field No. 2, UH’s Satsuki Takamura dispatched CSF’s Milena Georgyan, 6-0, 6-2. UHs No. 4 MadisonKim took the game with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Diana Yanotoskaya. The last two games were decided by super tie-breakers in the third set. On field No. 5, in a hard-fought battle between two residents of Lisbon, Portugal, Hawai’i’s Rita Pinto defeated Camila Garcia 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (4). Ann Kern sealed the Rainibow Wahine sweep by beating Kaytlin Taylor of the Titans in a marathon win of 7-6 (1), 4-6, 1-0 (11). The Rainbow Wahine takes on Long Beach State on Thursday, March 16 at 12:00 PM HT in the final game of this road trip. Hawaii 6, Cal State Fullerton 0 Titan Courts Fullerton, California.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Singles results (order of finish: 2,1,3,4,5,6) 1.#116 Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Natalie Duffy (CSUF), 6-1, 6-4

2. Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Zoe Olmos (CSUF), 6-2, 6-1

3. Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Milena Gevorgyan (CSUF), 6-0, 6-2

4. MadisonKim (UH) def. Diana Yanotoskaja (CSUF), 6-4, 6-1

5. Rita Pinto (UH) def. Camila Garcia (CSUF), 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (4)

6. Ann Kern (UH) def. Kaytlin Taylor (CSUF), -6(1), 4-6, 1-0 (11) #HawaiiWTEN

