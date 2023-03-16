Musser is committed to DI hockey program | News, sports, jobs

FAIRMONT – Carsen Musser is ready for the next chapter of his life – university.

The former Fairmont Area Cardinal goaltender and first-class junior player recently committed to play between the pipes for Colorado College’s NCAA Division I program.

Head coach Kris Mayotte has just completed his sophomore season at the Colorado Springs-based college and will look to rebuild the Tigers program to its glory days on the ice. Colorado College has played in five national championship games and won two, but the most recent was 66 years ago. They defeated Boston University 13-4 in the 1950 title game and defeated Michigan 13-6 in the 1957 title game.

The Tigers also played in the 1952 national championship game, losing 4–1 to Michigan; in 1955, lost 5-3 to Michigan; and most recently in 1996, losing 3–2 in overtime to Michigan.

However, the Tigers have been through some rough times over the past decade with their last winning season coming in 2011-2012 where they were 18-16-2.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but I love this sport and like to play goalkeeper.” Musser said. “All that time on the ice and in the weight room was worth it.”

The 17-year-old Musser played for the Fairmont Area team during the 2019-2020 season and has played at the junior level ever since.

“I played for the high school team when I was a freshman, but then started playing at a higher level my sophomore year,” Musser said.

He played for the Minnesota Sharks 15U AAA team and the Blue Army 14U AAA team early in his competitive career. He was a member of the Victory Honda 15U AAA squad at Michigan in 2020-21, then moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to play for the U.S. National Team Developmental Program Juniors in the United States Hockey League, where he competed with the US National U17 and U18 teams that school year.

Now it’s off to Colorado Springs to play goaltender for the Division I-level Tigers.

“Carsen has the size, athleticism and technique,” said Dan Muse, U18 national development head coach. “He has taken full advantage of his opportunities. He has the dedication to his craft to be a solid goalkeeper.”

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Musser has an overall record of 41-38-4 with six junior shutouts.

“I’m a great keeper and I can take over a lot from the net”, Musser said. “I have always wanted to put on the goalkeeper equipment since I was a little kid. It’s a great feeling and now I get to play goalkeeper at university level.

He announced his dedication to Colorado College on Twitter. Another school interested in Musser was Miami, Ohio.

He started playing hockey at age 3 and started goalkeeping at 10 – the spray level.

Musser and his family went on college visits to Colorado College in Colorado Springs and the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio.

“We went to visit both schools, and I just had a gut feeling about Colorado College and they were my choice,” Musser said. “It’s a great school and a great environment.”

He follows his play to NHL goaltender Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes. Andersen is also 6-4.

“He’s my buddy, so I do a lot of what I do with him,” Musser said.

Andersen helped the Hurricanes sit atop the Metropolitan Division, a few points ahead of New Jersey.

Musser also had to attend high school while in Michigan. He has a 4.0 grade point average at the Michigan International Prep School – an online school.

“It’s not easy to spend so much time on the ice and get good grades, but I’m doing my best,” Musser said. “We have class on the rink before we hit the ice, then we go to the weight room. It’s a busy schedule, but I make it work.”

Musser plans to study kinesiology at Colorado College.

His ultimate dream since a kid is to play in the NHL.

“Playing in the NHL is every kid’s dream and I want to be in the NHL,” Musser said. “I would love to win and hoist the Stanley Cup. It is very difficult to do that, but it is a dream of mine.”

Musser travels to Switzerland with his current team to participate in the U18 World Tour in April. Team USA will play against Latvia, Norway, Finland and Switzerland in the preliminary rounds. Games are played in Basel and Porrentruy.

“I hope to help my team take home a gold medal in our country.” Musser said. “It’s going to be a great experience.”

Musser’s toughest saves are breakaways and tip shots.

“I have a 50-50 chance of stopping a breakaway and tip shots are always hard to stop because you don’t know where the puck is going.” Musser said. “I practice stopping those shots a lot because my teammates are quite talented with the puck and they make a lot of moves during practices to help me stop those kinds of shots on a daily basis.”

Musser’s father, Bart, and grandfather, Brad, also attended Fairmont High School, making three generations of Mussers.

He is the son of Bart and Sarah Musser van Fairmont.