Sports
Legends League Cricket 2023: Chris Gayle drives World Giants past Harbhajan Singhs India Maharaja’s | Cricket news
Aaron Finch’s World Giants joined Asia Lions at the top of the points table in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) Master 2023 with a three-wicket win over India Maharajas at Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. It was the Giants’ second win in three games, as the Indian squad, led by Harbhajan Singh in place of Gautam Gambhir, succumbed to their third loss in four games.
World Giants, riding Chris Gayle’s command of 57, recorded a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas in the fifth match of the LLC Masters. The Universe Boss hit nine powerful boundaries and a six in this 46-ball knock. Gayle’s knock was so dominant that after he fell World Giants struggled to reach the target and eventually won with eight balls to spare.
World Giants won the coin toss and took to the field. India Maharajas had a different set of openers as Robin Uthappa opened with Manvinder Bisla. Gautam Gambhir, who had opened with Uthappa and won an unbeaten 159-run opening partnership against Asia Lions in the fourth game, was rested. In his absence, it was Harbhajan Singh who led the team.
Suresh Raina started with a boundary from the first ball he saw by pushing Mpofu past the keeper. In the sixth over, Raina hit Monty Panesar for a six after coming off the track. At the end of the power play, the scoreboard read 42 for 2.
Tino Best generated good pace from the wicket in the 11th over, while Panesar struck in the 12th over to give Bisla a cut shot and lead over wicket-keeper van Wyk for 36. His 34-ball knock had four boundaries. Yusuf Pathan escaped deep extra cover by Ross Taylor at Best with a score of 3.
Ricardo Powell, who replaced Monty Panesar as the impact player, would have knocked out Raina on 37 had Finch in cover held the power shot. India Maharajas went past 100 runs in the 15th through a six from Irfan Pathan on Best over deep middle wicket. Pathan also long skipped Powell for another six. Raina’s brilliant 49 hit came to an end as he pulled Lee to Taylor in the deep end in the 19th over. His 41-ball knockout had two boundaries and three sixes.
World Giants opener Chris Gayle got off to an aggressive start, hitting Irfan Pathan’s first pitch from the first over for a boundary through the covers and also hitting the third ball for another boundary at halfway. He also cracked Harbhajan Singh’s fourth and fifth throws from the second over for bounds, first through the covers and then through the cover point.
Grind, Giggles and Greatness! Gayle! ___
The legend of the match spills the tea on today’s achievements, the secrets of the daily routine and preparations for tomorrow’s showdown! @henrygayle#LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/SwpRB1gopG
Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 15, 2023
Opener Hashim Amla on 1, escaped half way through being caught by Binny on the first ball of Irfan Pathan’s third over when the ball popped out on a diving attempt. Gayle continued to pick boundaries with ease, beating Pathan for two boundaries to deep extra cover and another to third man. With the score at 42, Amla got out for a leg to Ashok Dinda for 6.
Shane Watson joined Gayle who continued to execute his powerful shots. In the sixth over, he beat Dinda for a boundary, a six and two more consecutive boundaries to take 19 runs off the over. The power play yielded 72 points.
Gayle raced to his half-century in 26 balls with nine boundaries and a six. Watson became the second wicket to fall when Tambe bowled him clean for 26 with the second ball from the ninth over. Harbhajan also had Finch sweep and go to Tambe for 5. In the last ten overs World Giants needed 38 runs.
Yusuf Pathan bowled Patel clean for 12 when 12 runs were needed. Ricardo Powell went out for 3 and eventually Morne van Wyk hit Irfan Pathan’s winning frontier.
Short Scores: India Maharajas 136/9 in 20 overs (Manvinder Bisla 36, Suresh Raina 49, Irfan Pathan 25, Brett Lee 3/18, Chris Mpofu 2/22, Tino Best 2/27) lost to World Giants 139/7 in 18.4 overs (Chris Gayle 57, Shane Watson 26, Yusuf Pathan 2/14)
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/legends-league-cricket-2023-chris-gayle-powers-world-giants-past-harbhajan-singh-s-india-maharajas-2584036.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Can you really build a new megacity in a jungle and convince millions of people to move there?
- John Anderson Will Come Swingin’ To Tulsa For An Acoustic Show | Culture & Leisure
- Google Cloud strengthens financial services security
- Vue International bid for Cineworld stalls – Sky News
- A monoclonal antibody-based blocking ELISA for SARS-CoV-2 detection in animals
- Floods in earthquake-ravaged Turkey have killed at least 14
- Shipping containers outside Imran Khan’s house to prevent police
- Gladiator 2 casts Barry Keoghan – The Hollywood Reporter
- Softball splits home opener, beats UMBC and falls to Cornell
- Zara’s new Spring 2023 collection is a fashion fairy tale
- Comprehensive list of tech layoffs for 2023
- Mitsui Bussan orders six more Leonardo AW139s