Legends League Cricket 2023: Chris Gayle drives World Giants past Harbhajan Singhs India Maharaja’s | Cricket news

Aaron Finch’s World Giants joined Asia Lions at the top of the points table in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) Master 2023 with a three-wicket win over India Maharajas at Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. It was the Giants’ second win in three games, as the Indian squad, led by Harbhajan Singh in place of Gautam Gambhir, succumbed to their third loss in four games.

World Giants, riding Chris Gayle’s command of 57, recorded a three-wicket victory over India Maharajas in the fifth match of the LLC Masters. The Universe Boss hit nine powerful boundaries and a six in this 46-ball knock. Gayle’s knock was so dominant that after he fell World Giants struggled to reach the target and eventually won with eight balls to spare.

World Giants won the coin toss and took to the field. India Maharajas had a different set of openers as Robin Uthappa opened with Manvinder Bisla. Gautam Gambhir, who had opened with Uthappa and won an unbeaten 159-run opening partnership against Asia Lions in the fourth game, was rested. In his absence, it was Harbhajan Singh who led the team.

Suresh Raina started with a boundary from the first ball he saw by pushing Mpofu past the keeper. In the sixth over, Raina hit Monty Panesar for a six after coming off the track. At the end of the power play, the scoreboard read 42 for 2.

Tino Best generated good pace from the wicket in the 11th over, while Panesar struck in the 12th over to give Bisla a cut shot and lead over wicket-keeper van Wyk for 36. His 34-ball knock had four boundaries. Yusuf Pathan escaped deep extra cover by Ross Taylor at Best with a score of 3.

Ricardo Powell, who replaced Monty Panesar as the impact player, would have knocked out Raina on 37 had Finch in cover held the power shot. India Maharajas went past 100 runs in the 15th through a six from Irfan Pathan on Best over deep middle wicket. Pathan also long skipped Powell for another six. Raina’s brilliant 49 hit came to an end as he pulled Lee to Taylor in the deep end in the 19th over. His 41-ball knockout had two boundaries and three sixes.

World Giants opener Chris Gayle got off to an aggressive start, hitting Irfan Pathan’s first pitch from the first over for a boundary through the covers and also hitting the third ball for another boundary at halfway. He also cracked Harbhajan Singh’s fourth and fifth throws from the second over for bounds, first through the covers and then through the cover point.

Opener Hashim Amla on 1, escaped half way through being caught by Binny on the first ball of Irfan Pathan’s third over when the ball popped out on a diving attempt. Gayle continued to pick boundaries with ease, beating Pathan for two boundaries to deep extra cover and another to third man. With the score at 42, Amla got out for a leg to Ashok Dinda for 6.

Shane Watson joined Gayle who continued to execute his powerful shots. In the sixth over, he beat Dinda for a boundary, a six and two more consecutive boundaries to take 19 runs off the over. The power play yielded 72 points.

Gayle raced to his half-century in 26 balls with nine boundaries and a six. Watson became the second wicket to fall when Tambe bowled him clean for 26 with the second ball from the ninth over. Harbhajan also had Finch sweep and go to Tambe for 5. In the last ten overs World Giants needed 38 runs.

Yusuf Pathan bowled Patel clean for 12 when 12 runs were needed. Ricardo Powell went out for 3 and eventually Morne van Wyk hit Irfan Pathan’s winning frontier.

Short Scores: India Maharajas 136/9 in 20 overs (Manvinder Bisla 36, ​​Suresh Raina 49, Irfan Pathan 25, Brett Lee 3/18, Chris Mpofu 2/22, Tino Best 2/27) lost to World Giants 139/7 in 18.4 overs (Chris Gayle 57, Shane Watson 26, Yusuf Pathan 2/14)