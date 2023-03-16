Spring Ball analysis and roster updates





With the Wolverines in the midst of spring prom, there have been many opportunities to analyze this Michigan football team heading into the 2023 season Michigan football is coming off a what-if season. While it was an incredibly successful season – the first time they ever went 13-0 – everyone wondered if they had a chance at a national title. This team seems to have taken that personally. All indications outside of camp are that the Wolverines are looking better than ever and this team may be better than last year. The Wolverines hunger for a national title, and it shows in their spring camp. With that in mind, let’s highlight some of the key headlines from the camp. The QB situation I’m sure many of you are shocked that this is the first thing I’m going to talk about, but it’s a very important thing. Something many Michigan fans, myself included, have complained about is how little use JJ’s legs were. Against Ohio State, they were not used until the second half. Against TCU, they were not used until Michigan football lost multiple possessions. We’ve all seen how electric McCarthy is when he runs, and it’s a weapon the staff must use. While I understand that he shouldn’t play against inferior opponents, it’s necessary for the big games. Those legs can be a big contributor, and they should be treated as one. The staff’s main concerns were keeping JJ healthy and depth in the quarterback position. We are hearing very positive news on both ends. McCarthy was listed at 196 lbs last season, and reportedly now weighs over 200 lbs, with that extra weight being a good weight. That’s crucial for taking hits. It’s just common sense that a shorter guy is more likely to get injured than a taller guy. While this doesn’t mean staff go or should play JJ 10 times per game, it can make them feel more comfortable when it comes to the big games. Shifting to the backup QB situation, Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle has quietly turned some heads, with some thinking he could pass Davis Warren on the depth chart. As someone who thinks Warren could be a quality starter at most Big Ten schools, that’s a good sign. While we hope none of these quarterbacks need to play any meaningful minutes, depth in the quarterback position is extremely important. Last year the depth was essentially non existent. This year it seems like a very talented bunch. That’s great to have.

