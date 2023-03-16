Carson Briere suspended from Mercyhurst University hockey team after wheelchair incident





ERIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs. Mercyhurst University says Carson Briere and two other athletes have been temporarily suspended by their athletic team under school policy pending the outcome of the investigation. The incident happened Saturday night at a bar near the Mercyhurst University campus in Erie, Pennsylvania. Surveillance video from the bar, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Briere’s son, Carson, throwing a woman’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs. Two others were seen with Briere when the incident happened. “I can’t bear the thought of this kid getting away with it,” said Twitter user Julia Zukowski, who shared the video. In a statement released to Action News, Danny Briere, who was just promoted by the Flyers last week, called his son’s action inexcusable. “I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video shared on social media yesterday. They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values ​​of treating people with respect. Carson regrets it and accepts the full responsibility for his conduct,” the statement said. said interim general manager. Carson also released a statement saying “I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.” A spokesperson for Mercyhurst, a school of about 3,000 students in Erie, Pennsylvania, said a code of conduct process was underway. “The actions shown in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person,” the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the school’s “tradition also makes us reminds that students and all people who are poor deserve choices opportunities to learn, change behavior and atone for harmful actions.” The incident is now being investigated by the Erie City Police Department. Carson Briere was fired from the Arizona State Hockey Club earlier in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. He is in his third season with Mercyhurst, which also plays in Division I. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

