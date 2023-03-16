Table tennis: Ironman Wang leads the way for China at Singapore Smash





SINGAPORE On a day when China’s table tennis stars swept to victory at the Singapore Smash, Wang Chuqin impressed with three clinical victories. His Wednesday at the OCBC Arena began at 1pm as he teamed up with Fan Zhendong as the defending men’s doubles champions to defeat Singaporeans Izaac Quek and Koen Pang in the round of 16. At 5pm, he was back at the Infinity Arena at Table 1, this time paired with Sun Yingsha to beat Taiwanese duo Lin Yun-ju and Chen Szu-yu 3-1 to reach the final of the World Cup for the second year in a row. achieve mixed doubles. Finally at 9:30pm, the southpaw stepped back onto the court to land his usual sharp shots into the corners against Izaac in the men’s singles round of 16. Casually, the 22-year-old told The Straits Times: Yes, I felt tired, and it’s normal to feel the tension of playing three games today, because they were tough games and the opponents will only get stronger as we go. go deeper. in the tournament. Despite his young age, Wang’s work ethic is second to none. Former China national team coach Wu Jinping told the story of Wang joking that his shorts had turned into swimming trunks from all the sweat after a tough session at a centralized training session in 2017. Seeing how Wang had put in so much work, he gave him the dispensation to sleep in and skip morning exercise, only to see the teen relentlessly attend every session and lose more than 10kg after 40 days. It prompted their team doctor to comment: he’s great, he doesn’t complain about pain during the treatment. It seems as if he is immune to pain, because only table tennis can bring him joy. Wang, currently the No. 3 men’s singles world No. 3, told that to this day he still wakes up at 6:30 a.m. to work on his serve and technique for six hours a day and two hours a day on fitness and spend condition. He added: if I want to play all three events then I have to be ready and I can’t complain. If I am physically fit, I will be mentally better prepared to handle the rigors of multiple competitions. Fan of the world in men’s singles, No. 1, also had to play three matches on Wednesday, but saw his perfect streak come to an end in the other mixed doubles semifinals when he and Wang Manyu lost 3-0 (11-4 , 11-8 , 12-10) to Tomakazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata of Japan. This result should not be taken as a surprise as the Chinese played as a pair in their first tournament, while the Japanese are ranked fourth and have been playing together for over four years. Harimoto, 19, said: I’m surprised we beat them by such a deficit, but we were almost perfect today. Last year we lost in the quarter-finals because we failed to execute what we were capable of, but this year we are so much better in terms of stability and we are looking forward to having a good run for the title .

