The CIYMS of Belfast set out in search of European glory

John Matchett batting for CIYMS DUBLIN 2022 Clear Currency All-Ireland T20 Cup winners CIYMS are today leaving for Malaga in southern Spain to compete in the 2023 European Cricket League (ECL) as Irish Cricket Club representative and captain John Matchett says the tension for this adventure well increased.

With up to seven T10 games scheduled over the next three days, the Belfast-based club will be hoping to win the first round and head into Championship Week, which starts on Monday 20 March.

THE COMPETITION

The ECL is a T10 competition played at the Cartama Oval in Malaga, with 30 teams from all over Europe in six groups of five teams.

CIYMS has been drawn in Group F alongside Ariana KIF (Sweden), Oerias (Portugal), Istanbul KSK (Turkey) and Punjab Lions Nicosia (Cyprus).

All teams play four matches in the group stage. Four teams qualify for the next stage, with the fourth-placed team playing against the third-placed team in Eliminator One. The winner moves on to qualifying two. In Qualifier One, the first and second in the group go head-to-head, with the winner advancing to the Finals, while the loser takes on the winner of Eliminator One for the chance to face the winner of Qualifier One in the Finals.

More details about the tournament can be found on the European Cricket Networks website here.

It’s been a great week for the club, going abroad to represent both CIYMS and Irish cricket, and captain John Matchett is very much looking forward to the challenge ahead:

There will of course still be some cobwebs when we get out of there, but hopefully we can get going. The boys are really into it. The training went well. We started training in October and have had over six weeks since Christmas. We had qualified for the ECL in 2019 and 2020 but it was canceled due to Covid so the excitement has only grown since then! The format of the tournament means only one team from each group will advance, so hopefully we can get up early and get through the group to then challenge in Championship Week.

There are some changes to the squad for 2023, with the departures of Nigel Jones and Keith Dudgeon and Ross and Mark Adair currently absent for international duty, so some of the younger members of the squad will have the chance to make a name for themselves in this unique competition :

It will be a great experience for the young guys we have, and it will be a good opportunity for them to raise their hands for selection at the start of the year. We have Adam Kennedy who bowled well with the Knights last winter and bowled at a good pace. Angus Farrell improved a lot last year with his off spin and will be hard to hit in Spain. We also have Adam Heasley and Ollie Topping, two talented young hitters who hopefully learn a lot from the tour.

Both Matchett and Carson McCullough have some experience of T10 cricket, having been part of the Ireland Academy side that played in the European Cricket Championship last September. What can he take from that experience?

I think having some experience of the approach other teams are likely to take in a T10 tournament will be most helpful, especially in terms of field setup and bowling plans. It’s very different from what we’re used to, so hopefully we can adapt quickly. It’s going to be challenging as despite only being 10 overs the games are quite intense. Likewise, if you can roll a bit, the games that come thick and fast can be good and you can build a bit of momentum.

How nice would it be to start the season with a European trophy?

It would be great to add to last year’s trophies. It’s a rare opportunity for some European silverware so would be a nice piece of history to bring back to CIYMS.

CIYMS kicks off their campaign with a match against Sweden’s Ariana KIF tomorrow morning, Thursday, March 16 at 10:30am (Irish time).

CIYMS SQUAD

Adam Heasley, Adam Kennedy, Allen Coulter, Angus Farrell, Carson McCullough, Chris Robinson, Christopher Dougherty, Jack Beattie, Jacob Mulder, Jason van der Merwe, John Matchett (Capt), Mark Best, Oliver Topping.

Team Manager: Richard Heasley

MOUNTS

March 16: CIYMS v Ariana KIF (10.30am Irish time)

March 16: CIYMS V Oeiras (2.30pm Irish time)

March 17: CIYMS V Istanbul KSK (12.30 Irish time)

March 17: CIYMS V Punjab Lions Nicosia (6.30pm Irish time)

March 18: Eliminator 1, Qualifiers 1&2 plus Final.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK (should CIYMS qualify)

Teams will play games March 20-23, with the Eliminator and Final on March 24.

BROADCAST DATA

All matches in the ECL will be streamed live on the European Cricket Facebook page here.