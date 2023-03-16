Arrest in fatal shooting of football coach Osceola’s son





An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Eric Pinellas, 30, the son of Osceola High School’s head football coach. Pinellas was found lying in a field off Cypress Street and Bay Street on January 11 with gunshot wounds after a report of shots being fired. He died in hospital. They say Jaquari Walker, 22, was arrested on an unrelated drug charge about a week before the shooting. As he was arrested, they say he gave Pinellas money and asked him to tie him out of prison. But phone calls from the prison reveal that Pinellas did not commit him. Police allege that Walker stole the gun he used to shoot Pinellas from a hotel room at the Apollo Inn a few days before the murder. That’s when the police say Walker tracked down Pinellas. He was on the run until he was found and arrested for the stolen weapon, police said. According to the Kissimmee Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Walker on March 8 under a warrant for armed robbery. While in jail, Kissimmee police interviewed Walker, who admitted involvement in Pinellas’ death. Walker is now charged with murder and additional weapons without bail. Family and community were devastated by the loss of Pinellas. His father, coach Eric Pinellas Sr., remembers him as someone loved by so many.” incomprehensible, said Pinellas Sr. “He was just a great guy who was loved by so many people that we had to kind of limit the number of people who came to his service because we didn’t have a venue big enough to be able to hold all the people who wanted to come To know him was to love him.” Full press conference below Top headlines: NWS confirms tornado has touched North Florida 8-year-old accused of slitting another child’s throat in Lake County Missing 18-year-old swimmer found dead on Melbourne Beach

