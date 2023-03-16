Men’s tennis travels to Auburn, Alabama in week three of SEC Play – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. No. 6 Kentucky (15-2, 3-1 SEC) begins a two-game swing to Alabama State as the Wildcats take on No. 22 Auburn (11-5, 1-2 SEC) and Alabama (9- 7, 1-2 SEC) this Thursday and Saturday.

Kentucky will fight the Tigers on Thursday at 4 p.m. before heading to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide on Saturday at 2 p.m. Live stats and streaming are available to fans for both matchups.

UK has won its last three games, recording victories against Texas A&M, LSU and Arkansas. Joshua Lapadat leads the team with 13 singles wins, including five against nationally ranked opponents. The junior has won eight games in a row, a streak that dates back to February 12. Lapadat and partner JJ Mercer are also the Wildcats only ranked doubles team, appearing No. 56 in the ITA rankings with a team-high eight wins.

Auburn goes into Thursday after losing its last three games, most recently on Sunday at Tulane. Senior Fin Murgett has nine singles wins this spring to lead the Tigers, while classmate Tyler Stice is the team’s only ranked singles player at No. 124. Two Auburn doubles pairs hold a spot on the ITA rankings with Raul Dobai and Murgett at number 33 and Jan Galka and Alejandro Moreno at number 65.

Alabama starts the weekend at 1-2 in league play after beating Florida last Sunday. The Tide hosts Tennessee on Thursday and meets the Cats on Saturday. 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year Filip Planinsek returns to Alabama having gone 8-4 this spring in first place in singles, while sophomore Enzo Aguiard is currently ranked No. 63 in the nation.

Follow the Wildcats for the latest on UK Mens Tennis Twitter And Instagram at @UKMensTennis.