Carson Brire, son of interim Flyers GM Daniel Brire, apologizes for Erie wheelchair incident

Mercyhurst University men’s hockey player Carson Brire, son of Danny Brire, interim general manager of the Flyers and a 17-year veteran of the NHL, has apologized for pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday, Brire wrote in a statement. There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.

Video of the incident was posted online Tuesday afternoon by a Twitter user who claimed to know the owner of the wheelchair. The user, who identified herself as Julia Zukowski, publicly accused Brire of being the man who pushed the wheelchair.

According to the Erie school of about 3,000 students, the Bureau of Student Behavior and the Department of Police and Security are investigating. A spokesman for Mercyhurst said the investigation could take weeks, but the school’s initial investigation revealed that Brire and two other individuals who were with him at the time of the incident are student-athletes. According to school policy, all three have been students temporarily suspended of their teams pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Inquirer could not reach Zukowski for comment.

Rick Filippi, one of the owners of Sullivan’s pub and former mayor of Erie, confirmed this to the Erie Times News that the incident took place at the bar.

In the video, which is timestamped for Saturday night and has a clear view of the top of the stairs in what appears to be a bar, two young men can be seen talking. One sits down and scoots the wheelchair a bit before getting out and tipping it down the stairs. After seeing the wheelchair reach the bottom of the stairs, both men walk into a room where people are dancing.

The original Twitter post stated that the wheelchair’s owner had left it at the top of the stairs as she needed to be carried to the downstairs bathrooms. The owner of the wheelchair is considering legal action and is choosing to remain anonymous for now, according to the tweet thread.

The video provoked strong reactions, with many pointing out how expensive wheelchairs are, even with insurance.

In response to Brire’s apology, Mercyhurst said in a statement that his actions fell short of the school’s belief in each person’s inherited dignity. The school, read the statement, stands in solidarity with the victim and all people with disabilities who found the incident offensive.

Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and redress for harmful actions, the school said.

Still, the statement does not mean that Brire will not face a punishment from the school, said a spokesman, who did not provide further details.

Brire has played men’s ice hockey for Mercyhurst, an NCAA Division I program, since the 2020-21 season And praised for his contributions.

Carson Brire initially played for Arizona State University, but was fired from that men’s hockey team after his first semester for violating team rules.

In an interview with College Hockey News, Brire said he just wasn’t committed to hockey at the time.

I just went out; I didn’t take hockey seriously, Brire told CHN. Too much partying. That’s probably the best way to put it.

In a statement Wednesday, Danny Brire said his son accepts full responsibility for his behavior.

I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video shared on social media yesterday, he wrote. They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values by treat people with respect.