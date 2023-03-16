Connect with us

Sports

Carson Brire, son of interim Flyers GM Daniel Brire, apologizes for Erie wheelchair incident

Carson Brire, son of interim Flyers GM Daniel Brire, apologizes for Erie wheelchair incident

 


Mercyhurst University men’s hockey player Carson Brire, son of Danny Brire, interim general manager of the Flyers and a 17-year veteran of the NHL, has apologized for pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday, Brire wrote in a statement. There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.

Video of the incident was posted online Tuesday afternoon by a Twitter user who claimed to know the owner of the wheelchair. The user, who identified herself as Julia Zukowski, publicly accused Brire of being the man who pushed the wheelchair.

According to the Erie school of about 3,000 students, the Bureau of Student Behavior and the Department of Police and Security are investigating. A spokesman for Mercyhurst said the investigation could take weeks, but the school’s initial investigation revealed that Brire and two other individuals who were with him at the time of the incident are student-athletes. According to school policy, all three have been students temporarily suspended of their teams pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Inquirer could not reach Zukowski for comment.

Rick Filippi, one of the owners of Sullivan’s pub and former mayor of Erie, confirmed this to the Erie Times News that the incident took place at the bar.

In the video, which is timestamped for Saturday night and has a clear view of the top of the stairs in what appears to be a bar, two young men can be seen talking. One sits down and scoots the wheelchair a bit before getting out and tipping it down the stairs. After seeing the wheelchair reach the bottom of the stairs, both men walk into a room where people are dancing.

The original Twitter post stated that the wheelchair’s owner had left it at the top of the stairs as she needed to be carried to the downstairs bathrooms. The owner of the wheelchair is considering legal action and is choosing to remain anonymous for now, according to the tweet thread.

The video provoked strong reactions, with many pointing out how expensive wheelchairs are, even with insurance.

In response to Brire’s apology, Mercyhurst said in a statement that his actions fell short of the school’s belief in each person’s inherited dignity. The school, read the statement, stands in solidarity with the victim and all people with disabilities who found the incident offensive.

Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and redress for harmful actions, the school said.

Still, the statement does not mean that Brire will not face a punishment from the school, said a spokesman, who did not provide further details.

Brire has played men’s ice hockey for Mercyhurst, an NCAA Division I program, since the 2020-21 season And praised for his contributions.

Carson Brire initially played for Arizona State University, but was fired from that men’s hockey team after his first semester for violating team rules.

In an interview with College Hockey News, Brire said he just wasn’t committed to hockey at the time.

I just went out; I didn’t take hockey seriously, Brire told CHN. Too much partying. That’s probably the best way to put it.

In a statement Wednesday, Danny Brire said his son accepts full responsibility for his behavior.

I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video shared on social media yesterday, he wrote. They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values by treat people with respect.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.inquirer.com/news/carson-briere-daniel-briere-wheelchair-mercyhurst-university-flyers-20230315.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: