Girls tennis battles Jefferson Forest, wind, in season-opening victory over Cavaliers | Preparatory sports

The Halifax County girls’ tennis team handily lost to Jefferson Forest in both games last year as the Cavaliers won 8-1 in the regular season last year and finished the Comets season with a 5-0 victory in the Region 4D playoffs.
It wasn’t long before Halifax turned its fortunes against Jefferson Forest as the Comets beat the Cavaliers 5-4 in their season opener Tuesday night.
Both sides battled more than each other as a bad wind cooled the early spring air and wreaked havoc on trajectories and player hands, making things even more difficult.
It was not lost on head coach Donna Hudson.
This year we had a great night in our opening against them and came out with the win, she said. Not only were we battling JF, but it was also a contest against the elements. Temperatures started at 45 degrees and dropped to 35 before we finished. Combine that with winds of 17-18 mph and you’re not having pleasant tennis weather. The girls played with stockings and a glove on their non-dominant hand.
The night started rough for Halifax (1-0) as JF’s Mallory Marstellar beat Christina Bruce 8-3 in No. 1 singles. Despite the loss, Hudson saw the match as a positive experience for Bruce.
[Mallory] was ahead of another aggressive player [Christina] to learn from, Hudson said. She went down 0-5 before adjusting to victory and began returning balls with her own aggressiveness. She won three straight games, but it wasn’t enough to clinch an opponent win.
JF’s Rita Zing followed with an 8-3 victory over Myah Forest. Forest started the match with a win, but lost momentum in the second set and never quite recovered. However, Hudson saw a consistent serve from Forest, but one her opponent was ready for.
[Mya] won the game early and it looked like an even pair, but she lost momentum and struggled to get it back, Hudson said. [Myah] showed her consistent strong serve, but her opponent was able to return it and continue taking games as usual.
The Comets got their first win of the season at No. 3 in singles, with Abigail Baisch beating Amelia Edmonds 8–5. A win that Hudson credited to Biasch, a consistent, aggressive style of play that tired her opponent.
[Abigail] plays focused and steady, returning ball after ball until the opponent is exhausted, Hudson said. She built a 5-2 lead before her opponent adapted and became more competitive. [Abby] kept control all afternoon. Although they traded games for the last half of the game, her lead was enough to give her the win.
Halifax’s Francesca Potenza kept the momentum going and recorded a victory in game No. 4, defeating Megan Bell 8-6. It was a battle of attrition won by Potenza’s focus and patience.
[Francesca] and her opponent were very evenly matched, drawing at 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6 but [Francesca] kept her head on the game and her patience paid off as she pushed through the last two games and came out with both for the win, Hudson said.
Meredith Duffer gave Halifax a 3–2 lead when he passed Kylie Wiltzius 8–3 in Game No. 5. According to Hudson, Duffer’s style of play suited the weather conditions perfectly.
Of all the girls on the field, [Merediths] personal style of play was most effective in high winds, she always uses short crits with a little spin and that was exactly what was needed today, Hudson said. Her placement improves with every outing and she could use that to keep the wind from taking balls away.
The Comets Kendall Crowder pushed Halifax’s winning streak to four games with an 8-4 victory over the Cavaliers in No. 6 singles action. Things didn’t look good for Crowder at first as she dropped the first three games, but she made up for her lack of experience in the later games after getting into her own rhythm.
[Kendalls] inexperience prevailed during the early part of the match, Hudson said. She went down 0-3 before settling down, but once she gets into her rhythm, [Kendall] hits as well as everyone on the team and her hard driving style got her back into the game and to victory.
The doubles started rough for Halifax as Marstellar and Zing beat Bruce and Forest 9-8 on a 7-3 tiebreak in No. 1 doubles.
Baisch and Potenza helped the Comets bounce back with an 8-2 win against Edmonds and Raina Shah.
However, the Cavaliers ended the night on a high note as Bell and Wiltzius defeated Duffer and Crowder for the last spot in doubles.