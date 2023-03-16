Son of hockey player NHL GM Briere pushes wheelchair down stairs, police involved







The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim GM Daniel Briere — Mercyhurst Univ. ice hockey player Carson Briere — has been accused of pushing a woman’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs over the weekend… and now police say they are investigating the case. The incident was captured on a bar’s security camera around midnight on Saturday. In the images you see two men walking up a flight of stairs and you see a wheelchair at the top. One of the men, identified online as Briere, wears a retarded white hat and dark-colored sweatshirt, then sits in it before attempting to drive it around. Finally, Briere gets out of the chair – before pushing him down the stairs. He then walks away from the scene. Twitter user @juliazukowski – who first posted the video – claims the chair was left at the top of the stairs because the owner “had to be physically carried down to use the toilets”. She created one GoFundMe page on Wednesday to raise money for a new chair. Mercyhurst University said in a statement after the video began circulating on social media that they — and police — have launched an investigation into all of this. “Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of the disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment,” school officials said in a statement Tuesday. “Our Student Behavior Bureau and the Police and Security Department are conducting an investigation.” The school would not confirm that Carson Briere was at the center of the investigation TMZ sports on Wednesday morning: “We are just beginning our investigation and cannot comment on the process.” Carson Briere joined the Mercyhurst hockey team in 2020. He previously played for the Arizona state ice hockey team, but was fired from the team after the program said he broke its rules.

In his three seasons with the Lakers, he tallied 59 points. His father, 45-year-old Daniel Briere, played 17 seasons in the NHL and was just named interim GM of the Flyers on Friday. We’ve reached out to the NHL team for comment, but no response yet.

