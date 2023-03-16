Sports
Son of hockey player NHL GM Briere pushes wheelchair down stairs, police involved
UPDATE
2:05 p.m. PT — Mercyhurst Univ. just released another statement on the matter… and it doesn’t seem like it – at least at the moment – Carson Briere gets punished by the school.
UPDATE
“The actions shown in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person,” university officials said. “We pray for and stand in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightly find this type of action highly offensive.”
UPDATE
“Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and atone for harmful actions.”
UPDATE
11:54 a.m. PT — Carson Briere has admitted pushing the wheelchair down the stairs… and said on Wednesday that he is “deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday.”
UPDATE
“There is no excuse for my actions,” the college hockey player said in a statement TMZ sports“and I will do what I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.
UPDATE
Daniel Brieremeanwhile said he was “appalled” by his son’s actions.
UPDATE
“They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values of treating people with respect,” Flyers’ director said. “Carson is deeply sorry and accepts full responsibility for his conduct.
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim GM Daniel Briere — Mercyhurst Univ. ice hockey player Carson Briere — has been accused of pushing a woman’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs over the weekend… and now police say they are investigating the case.
The incident was captured on a bar’s security camera around midnight on Saturday.
In the images you see two men walking up a flight of stairs and you see a wheelchair at the top. One of the men, identified online as Briere, wears a retarded white hat and dark-colored sweatshirt, then sits in it before attempting to drive it around.
Finally, Briere gets out of the chair – before pushing him down the stairs. He then walks away from the scene.
Twitter user @juliazukowski – who first posted the video – claims the chair was left at the top of the stairs because the owner “had to be physically carried down to use the toilets”. She created one GoFundMe page on Wednesday to raise money for a new chair.
Mercyhurst University said in a statement after the video began circulating on social media that they — and police — have launched an investigation into all of this.
“Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of the disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment,” school officials said in a statement Tuesday. “Our Student Behavior Bureau and the Police and Security Department are conducting an investigation.”
The school would not confirm that Carson Briere was at the center of the investigation TMZ sports on Wednesday morning: “We are just beginning our investigation and cannot comment on the process.”
Carson Briere joined the Mercyhurst hockey team in 2020. He previously played for the Arizona state ice hockey team, but was fired from the team after the program said he broke its rules.
In his three seasons with the Lakers, he tallied 59 points.
His father, 45-year-old Daniel Briere, played 17 seasons in the NHL and was just named interim GM of the Flyers on Friday. We’ve reached out to the NHL team for comment, but no response yet.
Originally published — 9:38 AM PT
