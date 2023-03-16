Sportradar reported $781 million in revenue in 2022





As of March 15, Sportradar has 44 licenses in the US and Canada.

Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023 2:04 PM ET Reading time: 4 min

Sportradar reported strong financial results in 2022 thanks to the growing popularity of legal sports betting in America. The aggregator of sports data generated $781.3 million in revenue in FY2022 – up 30% year-over-year. Sportradar beat its own expectations for revenue, as the Swiss-based company expected FY2022 revenue to range between $760 million and $765 million. Sportradar benefited from its US segment in FY2022, where sales grew 78% compared to the previous year. The company’s Rest of the World segment grew 26% year over year. “I am very pleased with our strong results, driven by exceptional execution over the past year,” CEO Carsten Koerl said in a statement. “We saw excellent performance across all of our key performance metrics, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.” Sportradar expects FY2023 revenue to be between $955 million and $974 million. Expand reach Sportradar reported growth despite investments to build its product and customer portfolio. The company will go in September 2022 secured a multi-year partnership with Hard Rick Digital to bring live streaming of sports content to the Hard Rock Sportsbook. That same month, Sports Radar signed a multi-year betting monitoring agreement with the European Table Tennis Union and landed a collaboration agreement with the Caribbean Premier League to record and distribute data. In December 2022, Sportradar promised a gambling license in the state of Buckeye. Sports betting in Ohio was legalized on January 1. The state generated $208.9 million in revenue of bets that month. As of March 15, Sportradar has 44 licenses in the US and Canada. Sports radar too launched Athlete Wellness in 2022. Developed for sports leagues, federations, teams and governing bodies, the program provides resources to educate athletes about the impact sports betting can have on mental health. “As a global leader in providing integrity services, the launch of this program is a natural step in continuing to protect the integrity of sport for all,” said Jim Brown, Head of Integrity Services. Off to a strong start Sportradar wasted no time in 2023 and picked up where it left off the year before. In January, the company signed an extensive partnership with Betway, which will see one of the top online sports betting sites leverage Sportradar’s multi-channel marketing platform and audiovisual services. Earlier this month, Sportradar was selected as a successful bidder to secure ATP data and betting streaming rights from 2024. The company was one of five bidders to submit proposals for a six-year deal. Since last year, Sportradar also supplies ATP Tour secondary data feeds. Pages related to this topic

