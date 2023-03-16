Men’s tennis host No. 11 Columbia Thursday, Oklahoma State Saturday

The UCLA men’s tennis team completes its three-game homestand with games against No. 11 Columbia Thursday and Oklahoma State Saturday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The first matchup, with the Lions, begins at 2 p.m. PT. The weekend tilt with the Cowboys starts at noon

FOLLOW LIVE

Fans unable to attend the UCLA men’s tennis games in person will still be able to follow live. Live streaming and live scoring are available HERE for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.

LAST TIME OFF

UCLA kicked off its three-game week with a 4-3 win against Yale Monday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Gianluca Ballotta earned his third win of the season for the Bruins, securing the game-decisive point for a 4–2 lead before the remaining game was over. were also victorious for UCLA Stefan Leustian , Aadarsh ​​Tripathi And Patrick Play . The Bulldogs took the double, taking singles victories over Vignesh Gogineni and Michael Sun.

UCLA USA. COLUMBIA, OKLAHOMA STATE

UCLA is undefeated in six games with Columbia (1-0) and Oklahoma State (5-0), with the previous pre-1981 Columbia game. The Bruins and Cowboys last tangled in 2019, when hosts UCLA went 4- 0 triumphed to reach the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Maxime Cressy took the overall victory on the highest field. Govind Nanda and Keegan Smith also won for the Bruins, making it a clean appearance off the stadium courts. All three doubles games were needed to determine the opening point of the afternoon, but Oklahoma State was unable to beat eventual NCAA champions Cressy and Smith in the decider.

EXPLORING THE LIONS, COWBOYS

Columbia has a 9-1 record and was ranked No. 11 in Tuesday’s ITA Team Computerized Rankings. Michael Zheng leads three Lions in the Singles Rankings, at No. 16. Roko Horvat is No. 59 and Max Westphal No. 75. The tandem of Westphal and Theo Winegar is No. 25 in the Doubles Rankings. Oklahoma State is 11-4 and sits at number 31. Isaac Becroft of the Cowboys is number 108 in the Singles Rankings.

IN THE RANKING

A winner of five decisions in a row, all against top-50 counterparts Alexander Hoogmartens is ranked number 41 in the latest ITA National Singles Rankings, announced on March 7. He is now nationally in the top 80 of every episode of the singles rankings since December 8, 2021. Hoogmartens reached a career-best No. 15 on February 8. UCLA is ranked #32 in the most recent ITA Team Rankings, published March 14. All rankings have been automated since February 21.

CLINCH WATCH

Gianluca Ballotta (Yale, Pennsylvania and Portland) has three clinch wins this season to lead the Bruins. Azuma Visaya sealed the first two (Pepperdine and Hawai’i). James Revelli (vs. Memphis) and Patrick Play (UC Irvine) have each posted the fourth point once a year.

BLAME IT ON THE HOOGIE

Any of Alexander Hoogmartens’ the most recent five wins have come against an opponent ranked in the top 50 of the ITA National Singles Rankings. He is 7-3 overall against nationally ranked foes during the 2022-23 season. Hoogmartens’ last four wins in singles were also in straight sets, starting when he defeated No. 43 Trey Hilderbrand of Texas A&M 6–3, 6–2 (January 13) at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup in Thousand Oaks, California . the dual-match campaign features Hoogmartens No. 41 Andre Ilagan of Hawaiʻi (Jan. 20 6-4, 6-1), No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of Pepperdine (Jan. 21 6-1, 6-3) , No. 39 Pablo Alemany of Memphis (January 28, 6-1, 6-4) and No. 47 Sema Pankin of Portland (February 4, 6-4, 6-3).

HOMOARTENS HONORED BY PAC-12

Alexander Hoogmartens was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of January 16-22, the conference announced Tuesday. Hoogmartens emphatically defended his spot on the top singles field as the Bruins opened the dual-match portion of their season with home wins against Hawai’i and No. 19 Pepperdine. The sophomore defeated No. 41 Andre Ilagan of the Rainbow Warriors (6-4, 6-1) and No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of the Waves (6-1, 6-3), extending his 2022/23 win total relative to players increased. ranked in the ITA’s top 50 to five since the fall. Hoogmartens contributed to each of UCLA’s first two runs scored in the 4-3 win against Pepperdine, also along with Timothy Li to outlast Maxi Homberg and Eero Vasa in a tiebreak, 10-8. Court 2’s decision came after the results of the other two doubles were split. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents the second in Hoogmartens’ career and the 48th in the history of the UCLA men’s tennis program.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins participated in five tournaments before the new year, including two national events. Alexander Hoogmartens racked up seven victories in singles, including two against nationally ranked opponents. He reached the final round of the ITA Southwest Regional Championships singles event, defeating No. 46 Gustaf Strom and No. 45 Tim Zeitvogel of Pepperdine along the way. Jeffrey Fradkin And Patrick Play each took five double wins to lead the side. Fradkin and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi participated in a championship run at the UCSB Classic. Hoogmartens and Zahraj teamed up to qualify for the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 Bruins went 13-12, but their season ended right before the NCAA team tournament. UCLA passed higher-seeded Utah in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Championships, but came on the wrong side of a 4-3 decision in the last-four matchup with Washington. The Bruins have won six of their last eight games. individual, Alexander Hoogmartens became the first UCLA freshman to make the Pac-12’s All-Conference First Team since Daniel Kosakowski in 2011. Patrick Play deserved honorable mention recognition. Hoogmartens qualified for the NCAA Championships singles tournament. He racked up a team-high 14 double wins while playing alongside three different partners. Stefan Leustian led all Bruins with 19 singles wins.

WHO’S NEW?

The UCLA roster includes freshmen Gianluca Ballotta , Aadarsh ​​Tripathi , Emon van Loben Sels And Azuma Visaya . Ballotta (Lima, Peru) is ranked No. 42 in the ITF junior rankings and qualified for the singles and doubles draws at the 2022 US Open Junior Championships. Tripathi (Pleasanton, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net , partnered with van Loben Sels to win the Boys’ 16 Doubles Championship at the 2019 USTA National Level 3: Coyote Cup in Scottsdale, Ariz. Van Loben Sels, another Blue Chip talent, teamed up with Ethan Schiffman to claim the Boys’ 16 doubles title at the 2021 Easter Bowl in San Diego. Visaya, another Blue Chip prospect and the top-rated player in Hawaii, won singles and doubles championships at a number of USTA events in his home state.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Former UCLA luminaries continue to become household names in the professional ranks, with Maxime Cressy, Marcos Giron, Mackenzie McDonald and Jean-Julien Rojer achieving notable results at the Grand Slams and on the ATP Tour. Cressy clinched his first ATP Tour championship when he defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Hall of Fame Open in Newport, RI Giron was the singles runner-up at the 2022 San Diego Open. McDonald opened 2023 by top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal in three sets at the Australian Open. Rojer secured his fourth Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros in 2022, teaming with Marcelo Arevalo to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the final. Rojer also won the 2023 Delray Beach Open double crown alongside Arevalo in February. Cressy (37, career-high 31 in 2022), McDonald (53, career-high 48 in 2022) and Giron (73, career-high 49 in 2022) are currently among the ATP’s top 75 singles players. Rojer is sixth on the doubles list.

ANOTHER MILESTONE FROM MARTIN