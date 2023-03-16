Sports
Interim GM of Flyers son in wheelchair incident at Bar
Carson Briere, whose father, Danny, was named interim general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers last week, confirmed Wednesday that he pushed a disabled student’s empty wheelchair down the stairs at a bar on Saturday.
A video of the incident has been viewed millions of times on social media.
“I am deeply sorry for my behavior,” Carson Briere said in a statement. “There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for the serious lack of judgment.”
Danny Briere said he was “shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video. … They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values of treating people with respect.”
Security footage showed the younger Briere, a student and hockey player at Mercyhurst University in Erie, knocking the wheelchair down the stairs before walking back into the bar.
The wheelchair was at the top of the stairs because the owner had to be carried down to use the toilet, according to one report.
I don’t usually post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and I can’t bear the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V
— julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023
The school says it is investigating the incident. In a statement, a Mercyhurst spokesperson said it was aware of a “disturbing video of one of our student-athletes pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment. Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating.”
Briere, 23, a junior majoring in communications, was previously fired from the Arizona State hockey team for violating team rules. In a 2021 College Hockey News story, Briere said he was “partying too much”.
Three seasons at Mercyhurst
In high school, he played at St. Augustine Prep in South Jersey. Briere went on to play in the NAHL and BCHL, and he spent three seasons with Mercyhurst. In 82 career games at the school, he has 23 goals and 59 points.
This season, he scored five goals and 13 points in 30 games.
Danny Briere, 45, was named interim general manager of the Flyers on Friday, replacing the fired Chuck Fletcher. The players support him as a full-time GM.
Briere and his first wife, Sylvie, had three sons: Caelan, 24, an Alabama graduate; Carson; and Cameron, 21 a student from Southern Maine who is the video coach for the Maine Mariners.
He and his second wife, Misha, have a son, Caiden, who turned one today.
“It was kind of cool to dive back in,” Briere recently said of being a father again. He spoke before he knew about Carson’s incident. ‘It’s been a blessing. I experienced the first one as a player, coming home physically completely exhausted. So it’s pretty cool to get another chance and watch him grow.
“It’s not that I’m there more often, but when I get home I’ll probably have a little more to give,” he said. “My job is (now) mentally more intense, but physically I feel better than when I played, and I’m not beaten up when I get home.”
Flyers go to No. 5 in Draft-Lottery Rankings
|
