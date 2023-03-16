Table tennis: Izaac Quek’s brave Singapore Smash run ended with China’s Wang Chuqin in the last 16





SINGAPORE Izaac Quek’s fairytale run at the Singapore Smash ended Wednesday, as a 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-7) loss to China’s third-ranked Wang Chuqin showed him there’s still plenty of work to do . if he wants to become a truly world-class player. In the earlier rounds, the 16-year-old rallied from 2-0 to beat Sweden’s world number 36 and world men’s doubles champion Mattias Falck 3-2 after beating India’s 51st Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal Achanta, defeated 3-. 0. But even playing at the OCBC Arena in front of local fans, including 250 players from the Singapore Table Tennis Association’s junior development squad, the 22-year-old Wang showed how he is on another level. This was shown by the fact that Izaac struggled to find clear winners, mainly earning points through his opponent’s mistakes. Izaac never led in the first or second game, trailing by seven and five points respectively. The world No. 241 said, “Usually my serves against left-handers are not bad, but I couldn’t get past him because he is already used to several spins and service training with the best players in China and has a very high shot quality.” . In the third game I decided to play more rallies because his short game is definitely better than mine. I tried different strategies but there was still no way to win which proves that I am still not strong enough and need to keep working hard to improve. Nevertheless, the past week has given the fraternity a glimpse of Isaac’s potential. Earlier in the day, he and Koen Pang had combined as the No. 200 men’s doubles pair in the world, winning a hand-to-hand match against China’s fourth-ranked Fan Zhendong and Wang before losing 3-1 (11-4, 11-8, 6- 11, 11-6) in the round of 16. Both Singaporeans are also expected to become the first locally born players to crack the top 100 in the men’s singles world rankings next Tuesday. Wang, who plays compatriot and world No. 12 Lin Gaoyuan in the quarterfinals, also had kind words for Izaac. He said: He is a promising local player and beating some of the top players to reach the top 16 in such a high level event will be good for his development. However, there will be no time for Izaac to catch his breath as he heads to Turkey for the March 19-25 WTT Youth Contender Antalya and March 27-April 1 WTT Feeder Antalya events. He also made the men’s national team that will compete in the SEA Games May 5-17 in Cambodia. Izaac said: Many people have congratulated me and I appreciate the support from the Singaporeans, but I know I still have a lot to improve in terms of technique and variety and I hope I can play more high-level matches like this to win. learn from the best. His performance in the men’s singles earned him $15,000 (S$20,300), while he will also split the $2,000 winnings from the men’s doubles. But the level-headed Singapore Sports School student didn’t think about how to use it and said, I’m still young, so I’ll just keep it and use it another time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/table-tennis-izaac-quek-s-brave-singapore-smash-run-ended-by-china-s-wang-chuqin-in-last-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related