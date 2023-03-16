Could Ohio State Football add another member to the Class of 2023? Recruit Buckeyes





COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State football may not have finished building its class for 2023 as a chance to bring in another defensive back has revealed itself. Brandyn Hillman was all set to head to Notre Dame this summer as the No. 214 player and No. 9 athlete was expected to be a safety. That was until he was fired from his national letter of intent for what he called personal reasons in his announcement on Sunday. Since then, he’s received offers from numerous schools wanting to get involved in a second chance recruit, and the Buckeyes are among that group. Other schools offering the four-star since his decision include Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, UConn, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. The class of 2023 had settled on 20 commits and was ranked fourth nationally. That included five defensive backs with Malik Hartford, the lone early entry Jayden Bonsu and Cedrick Hawkins serving as the safety filling the three positions. But they weren’t against adding a fourth if the right player wanted to fill it, which they hoped would be five-star Caleb Downs, even after his deployment at Alabama. Once it was clear he wasn’t going to back out of that even after attending the game in Michigan, the Buckeyes settled on the three. Hillman could change that math after his offer, especially if he chooses to visit this spring. As a player, his six-foot, 191-pound height and athleticism as a high school quarterback and defensive back give him the versatility to play multiple spots on OSU’s five-defensive backup schedule. Unless the Tigers can triumphantly get away with recruiting the Virginia native, Ohio State would be locked into having the fourth best league in the country whether or not it lands Hillman. But his addition would add to a room already full of scholarship players with six returners, three freshmen and a transfer in Jahad Carter. Click here to see the entire Ohio State recruiting class for 2023. Featured Buckeyes Stories Ohio State’s wide receiver space is entering an important spring in solidifying its future How Jalen Carter helped Ohio State football players Luke Wypler decide he’s ready for the NFL Ohio State football 2023 NFL free desk tracker: Which Buckeyes have signed new deals? If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

