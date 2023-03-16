Denver Hockey remembers Gerry Powers

DENVER A beloved storyteller, teammate, goalkeeper and friend, Jerry Powers was a key figure in the University of Denver hockey community since he first entered the hilltop campus in the late 1960s.

The DU hockey program is mourning the loss of one of its greatest and proudest Pioneers, as Powers passed away on February 18, two days before his 77th birthday. He battled cancer for the past 12 years and served as an inspiration to others throughout his fight.

Powers was Denver’s starting goaltender for three seasons from 1966 to 1969, winning national championships in his last two years. A member of the NCAA All-Tournament Team both seasons, he was named Finals MVP in 1968 when the Pioneers defeated rival North Dakota and defeated future hall of famer Ken Dryden in the 1969 title game, his last game in competitive hockey .

Born on February 20, 1946, in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Gerald Nelson Powers attended Ross Sheppard High School in Edmonton, Alberta before earning a four-year scholarship to DU under the guidance of legendary hockey coach Murray Armstrong. At DU, Gerry met his future wife, Cindy Fowler, who passed away in 1983 from her own battle with cancer.

Powers earned Second-Team All-WCHA honors in both 1968 and 1969, and he still ranks third all-time in program history in wins (76), tied for second in shutouts (13), and 11th in games played ( 96). The goalie currently ranks 11th in school history in goal-against average (2.35) and 13th in save percentage (.904).

In the 1967-68 campaign, he posted a program-record seven shutouts, a record he held exclusively before Adam Berkhoel tied him in the 2003-04 championship campaign. Gerry also posted 28 wins that year, currently the second most in a season at DU.

Powers recorded 26 wins and five shutouts the following year, as the Pioneers repeated as the national champions with their fifth overall title.

Since moving off the ice, Gerry remained an active alum and continued to support the Pioneers. In 2016, he was recognized with the team’s Dan Ritchie Spirit Award for his contributions to the program.

The Denver hockey team honored Gerry with a moment of silence ahead of the team’s March 3 regular season finale against Colorado College and the players have since worn the initials and number of “GP 1” on their helmets. The team plans to wear the decals during what it hopes will be another title race and the program’s 10th championship.

Gerry Powers is survived by his daughter, Melissa Powers McPhail of Charlotte, North Carolina, and son, Courtney Fowler Powers of Austin, Texas, and four grandchildren: Josie McPhail (13), Margaret Powers (10), Luke Powers (6) and Gretchen Powers (5).

The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MD Anderson who, through their attentiveness and skill, were able to provide world-class care that gave Gerry the resources needed to fight bravely for 12 years.

Gerry was a key figure in the lives of so many people at the University of Denver, and some of his teammates and friends look back on his life.

Craig Patrick

“Gerry Powers was a great goalkeeper, but more importantly he was a better person. He was a great teammate and roommate. He was kind and caring to everyone around him. He always had a smile on his face and told a story. He was a fighter on and off the ice, as evidenced by his 12-year battle with cancer. Throughout his life, he was an inspiration to all who were blessed to be in his presence.”

Courtney Powers, Gerry’s son

“His best proverb was ‘when you win, say little. When you lose, say less.”

Cliff Korroll

“Gerry often told me I was responsible for setting him up with his wife Cindy. I hit Gerry in the head with a gunshot during practice. There was concern that he might have a concussion and would need someone to help him next time. 24 hours. That person happened to be Cindy, the beginning of a relationship that ended in marriage.”

Don and Marie Cameron

“While Don and Gerry shared their hockey careers at DU, we were fortunate to form a special relationship with Gerry when he returned to Denver in the 2000s. Many fun times were shared with ‘our son’ during the Nouveau Beaujolais of the years. Gerry handled his diagnosis with courage and strength. What we shared and once enjoyed, we can never lose.”

Randy Ward

“Gerry headed off to the 1968 championship game about 2.5 hours ahead of the rest of the team. For Gerry this game was just another game and he needed some extra time to style his hair and put on his mask. a little longer and we actually arrived between the second and third periods. To our surprise it was 0-0. Gerry looked exhausted for some reason. We put on our gear and headed for the goal fresh third period. Trem got two quick goals, Gilly one and I think Al got one. The championship was over. Gerry gave us hell because his hair was sweaty. He played himself until the rest showed up, he was that good .”

Tom Sampson, student manager 1967-70

“Gerry Powers always wanted his hair to be perfect, not out of place!”

Carrol Miller, wife of Tom Miller

“My husband Tom was part of the team. I was with the team at DU since we were married when Tom and Gerry were juniors. Gerry brought us and the team a lot of joy. I only remember Gerry with a smile on his face. I remember Cindy thinking how happy Gerry was.

“I remember being at the hotel when he got his diagnosis from the hospital. He was a graceful fighter. A few years later Tom was also diagnosed with cancer and passed away in 2017. Such a great life we ​​all had because of DU. Murray (Armstrong) hand-picked an incredible group of young ‘boys’ who, with Murray’s help, became incredible young men! They left us with wonderful memories.”

Tom Gilmore

“Gerry always marched to his own drummer. When the rest of us on the DU hockey team boarded our various flights across America, Gerry stood out. He looked like a young Robert Redford, impeccably dressed, with a briefcase, hanging around with a raucous bunch of villains. That might be a bit of an exaggeration, but it lines up with Gerry’s stories. He was always the star of our frequent Denver reunions and regaled us with entertaining tales of our shenanigans, some we couldn’t remember. He had such a great memory for names places dates and scores As a teammate he was supreme we often mocked him about how we saved the game for him with our back-checking and blocked shots but he took the ribbing laughing and answered the banter with great humour.

Randy Ward gave him a great compliment when he reminded me how Gerry held us in our first NCAA championship for the first two periods, until the offense ramped up to a 4-0 win over North Dakota in the third period in 1968. Gerry was the MVP of that tournament The following year he defeated Hockey Hall of Famer Ken Dryden of Cornell to win his second NCAA Championship After that game at Broadmoor World Arena Gerry took off his pads in the locker room and called it a career.he aspired to his next career, business.He did it his way.

“For me, Gerry was a special friend, who has been in regular contact for the past 53 years – always positive, always cheerful. As a teammate, he was also encouraging and gave us tips for improvement from his perspective. Of course he would make a certain move and then you tried to perform it, he would stone you and laugh heartily, reminding you often.

“Gerry left us a lot of memories, a lot to admire, and a very valuable lesson. Never stopped. He didn’t. We all loved him.”



