Chinese rowers continue glorious journey at Singapore Smash





Lin Gaoyuan of China competes in the men’s singles match at the WTT Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 15, 2023. /CFP Lin Gaoyuan of China competes in the men’s singles match at the WTT Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 15, 2023. /CFP World No. 12 Lin Gaoyuan emerged victorious on Wednesday against world No. 7 Liang Jingkun in complete sets in an all-Chinese round of 16 men’s singles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash . Lin started strong and won the first two sets 11-8, 11-8, but Liang bounced back to force a decider by taking the next two sets 11-6, 11-9. Lin held on to come through 11-8 in the deciding set. “Since I lost to Liang many times before, I prepared well for today’s match, trying to make long rallies and unleash my power,” Lin said while admitting that his opponent in the third and fourth games had a hit some balls he didn’t expect. “There’s no turning back for me in the deciding set, so I just tried to play more aggressively,” he added. China’s Qian Tianyi competes in the women’s singles event at the WTT Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 15, 2023. /CFP China’s Qian Tianyi competes in the women’s singles event at the WTT Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 15, 2023. /CFP Top seed Fan Zhendong of China demonstrated his prowess by beating South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon 11-3, 11-2, 11-5. Wang Chuqin, who is ranked third, recorded an outright victory over Singapore’s Quek Izaac 11-4, 11-6, 11-7, and will next face compatriot Lin Gaoyuan. The Singaporean rising star said after the game: “Usually my serves against left-handers are not bad, but I couldn’t get past him because he is already used to several spins and serves training with the best players in China and has a very high shooting quality. ” “In the third game I decided to play more rallies because his short game is definitely better than mine. I tried different strategies but there was still no way to win, which proves that I am still not strong enough and through have to go.” to work hard to get better,” the 16-year-old added. Germany’s Han Ying celebrates her women’s singles victory at the WTT Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 15, 2023. /CFP Germany’s Han Ying celebrates her women’s singles victory at the WTT Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 15, 2023. /CFP In the women’s singles round of 16, China’s Zhang Rui shared the spoils with Japan’s Miu Hirano after four sets before emerging victorious 11-5 in the decider. China’s Qian Tianyi recovered from two sets to beat French veteran Yuan Jianan 9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-2, 11-6. “I wasn’t in the rhythm of the match in the first two sets,” Qian admitted. “When I was 0-2 down I was just focused on the game without thinking much about the score and focused on how to handle the situation at the moment.” Chinese paddler Chen Xingtong was unable to make it to the last eight of the tournament as she lost to German chopper Han Ying 3-1. Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha defeated Chinese Taipei pair Lin Yun-Ju/Chen Szu-Yu 3-1 in the mixed doubles semifinals, while Fan Zhendong/Wang Manyu lost to Tomokazu Harimoto/Hina Hayata in straight sets from Japan. Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin defeated guest duo Pang Yew En Koen/Quek Izaac 3-1 in the men’s doubles round of 16. Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha advanced to the quarterfinals of women’s doubles after knocking out Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei and Lee Ho Ching of Hong Kong, China in straight sets. (With input from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-03-16/Chinese-paddlers-continue-glorious-journey-at-Singapore-Smash-1idfgjEv11m/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related