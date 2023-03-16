



FREEPORT, BAHAMAS The Arizona Track and Field team will begin the 2023 outdoor season in the Bahamas this Friday and Saturday for the Island Relays. “This journey is everything we stand for regarding the Wildcat Way,” Head Coach said Fred Harvey . “Athletics allow us to support our global community and experience aspects of life not otherwise provided to most. We’re going to be competing with some of the best programs and coaches at the NCAA level, providing true world community service, and our student allow athletes to experience a different way of life.” The competition begins on Friday at 7:00 AM MST with the women’s javelin throw. An opening ceremony will then begin prior to the running events starting at 2:45pm MST with the women’s 400m hurdles. On Saturday, the women’s 3K starts the day at 6:00 AM MST. Field events begin soon after, with the shot put starting at 7 a.m. MST. Finally, a closing ceremony will wrap up the game on Saturday at 1:15 PM MST. Live results for all events can be found here. The Wildcats enter the outdoor season after a highly successful outing at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Three contestants received All-America honors: Jordan Ghost , Talie Bonds And Alex Porpacz . Geist put in an incredible performance in the shot put, winning the event and being crowned the NCAA champion. He had a dominant season, leading the NCAA in the event from its first indoor game of the year. He finished as a First Team All-American and was also an Honorable Mention All-American in weight throw. Bonds finished seventh overall in the 60-meter hurdles and was also named a First Team All-American. In addition, Porpaczy placed 14th overall in the high jump and finished as a Second Team All-American. Throughout the indoor season, Arizona saw three school records broken. Jordan Ghost reset his own indoor shot put record with a throw of 21.48m (70-5.75). Further, Talie Bonds broke the 60-meter hurdles record three times this season and tied it again at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a time of 8.01. Trayvion White-Austin also went under 21 seconds in the 200m, breaking the school record with a time of 20.97. During the season, the Wildcats also had a total of 10 competitors who won an individual event: Geist (shot put, weight throw), Bonds (60m hurdles), Porpaczy (high jump), White-Austin (60m), Mackenna Orie (shot put), Neysia Howard (60m, 200m), Text Lopez (600m), Youssef Koudsi (shot put), Kristjan Sigfinnsson (high jump), and Zak Lando (shot put). In addition, there is the men’s 4x400m relay team Carl Hicks , Isaac Davis , Braden Hasher And Text Lopez also won the event during the year, with a near-school record time of 46.03. The Wildcats will also have a handful of athletes making their track and field season debuts. Jared O’Riley And Erin Thank you will participate in the javelin throw for the first time this year, as the event does not take place during the indoor season. Additionally, Noah Yodon , Brian Limeimage And Antonia Sanchez Nunez will also all participate in their first track meet of the year. The Wildcats take on Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M, the University of the Bahamas and Vanderbilt. A recap of the game will be posted on ArizonaWildcats.com with details of the game results. Live updates will also be posted to @ArizonaTrack on Twitter. WHO IS IN

GENTLEMEN

Isaac Davis , Zachary Extine , Jordan Ghost , Carl Hicks , Noah Yodon , Tanner Chickens , Youssef Koudsi , Zak Lando , Brian Limeimage , Text Lopez , Diego Marquez , Jared O’Riley , James Onanubosi , Cooper Quigley , Reinaldo Rodrigues , Russo falls , Iker Sanchez Lopez , Kristjan Sigfinnsson , Evan Simmons , Trayvion White-Austin WOMEN

Esther Akinlosotu , Talie Bonds , Jenica Bosko , ava david , Lauryn Ford , Emma Gates , Tabenisa Havea , Neysia Howard , Sailor Hutton , Ajaysha Lewis , Lauryn love , Alice Lyesina , Johnny Mitchell , Mackenna Orie , Rylee Perkins , Alex Porpacz , Holland Powers , Antonia Sanchez Nunez , Erin Thank you , Taylor wise FOLLOW THE WILDCATS! Fans can stay up to date with the latest Arizona Track and Field news by following us on our Facebook (Facebook.com/ArizonaTrack), Twitter (@ArizonaTrack), Instagram (arizonatrack), and YouTube (Youtube.com/arizonawildcatstrack) accounts.

