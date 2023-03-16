Nepal is one win away from an incredible comeback in League 2





Only the UAE stands in the way of an unprecedented turnaround from Nepal, who are now just one win away from an automatic spot for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier via League 2.

Limping in penultimate place at the start of February and with little hope of progressing into the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Nepal won 10 of their last 11 matches, moving them to fourth place (38 points), one point behind Namibia (39), with one game left to play. A win on Thursday would move Rohit Paudel’s men past Namibia into third place, claiming the final automatic spot at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier and sending Namibia into a Qualifier Playoff, a second chance tournament where they would need to finish in the top two to secure their series to continue. on the way to the world tournament. Nepal’s dramatic change in shape coincides with the appointment of Monty Desai as head coach. The former Canada head coach and West Indies batting coach has only been in office for 38 days, though he has overseen a sweeping change for the Nepalese, especially with the bat. The side have posted three of their top four and four of their top six ODI totals with Desai at the helm, and are unbeaten at home going forward, with their only defeat against the UAE on a slow ground at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2nd. It is Muhammad Waseem’s men who once again stand in the way of Nepal’s fairytale ending, though the Emirates have been in patchy form and are outsiders in the gathering at the Tribhuvan University Ground. The match will be crucial for the UAE ahead of the qualifier, with their sixth-place finish in League 2 meaning their ODI status and participation in the next League 2 cycle for the 2027 Cricket World Cup will be in jeopardy. If two teams from PNG (seventh in League 2), Canada (Challenge League Group A winners) or Jersey (Challenge League Group B winners) finish above the UAE, the Emirates will move to the Challenge League, one level lower in the one-day framework.

Nepal’s Record Running Hunt | NEPvNAM Highlights | CWC League 2 Nepal’s Run Home in League 2 (most recent first) Nepal defeated PNG by 9 wickets, Kirtipur, 13 March 2023

Nepal defeated UAE by 177 points, Kirtipur, March 12, 2023

Nepal defeated PNG by 52 runs, Kirtipur, 9 March 2023

Nepal defeated Nepal by 42 runs, Dubai, 6 March 2023

Nepal defeated PNG by 3 wickets, Dubai, March 3, 2023

Nepal lost to UAE by 68 runs, Dubai, March 2, 2023

Nepal defeated PNG by 4 wickets, Dubai, 27 February 2023

Nepal beat Scotland by 2 wickets, Kirtipur, 21 February 2023

Nepal defeated Namibia by 3 wickets, Kirtipur, 18 February 2023

Nepal beat Scotland by 3 wickets, Kirtipur, 17 February 2023

Nepal defeated Namibia by 2 wickets, Kirtipur, 14 February 2023

* ICC.tv mobile apps (available in the App Store And Google Play)

* Samsung TV And LG TV apps Highlights from League 2 ODIs are also available on-demand for FREE on ICC.tv.

