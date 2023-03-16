Sports
What we learned on the first day of spring training for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one stop shop for Georgia football news and coverage. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting and everything else UGA.
ATHENS Kirby Smart knows there will be a lot of attention for his quarterback fight. There is a national interest as to who will replace Stetson Bennett.
And Smart shared that all three quarterbacks competing for the job have a shot at winning it. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton have all got off to a flying start this off-season, knowing the opportunities ahead of them.
Vandagriff weighed in at up to 215 pounds, which equates to 15 pounds of muscle mass per Smart. Beck, on the other hand, dropped weight in an effort to add more athleticism to his game. Stockton’s efforts for the reconnaissance team were well recorded and admired.
Beck and Vandagriff get first-team representatives to kick off spring. Smart is delighted to see the battle unfold.
Monken developed all three quarterbacks and Smart is confident he left the position group in good hands.
When Monken left, I asked him where he thought our quarterback room was, Smart said. He was a firm believer that we have three talented young quarterbacks and Mike inheriting that room certainly feels the same way. I’m curious about those guys.
Bulldogs do well in terms of health
Only Jalon Walker’s exclusion for the spring came as a mild surprise on Tuesday. The talented second-year pass rusher will miss spring training with a shoulder injury, the same kind that sophomore outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. and will keep offensive lineman Joshua Miller out for spring training.
Safety Dan Jackson and running back Andrew Paul will also not be full contenders this spring as they recover from foot and ACL injuries, respectively.
Apart from that, Georgia is in a good place in terms of health.
This is the fewest number of guys we have for medical reasons entering a spring that we’ve had in a while, Smart said. We also have 21 middle grades or the three portal boys that will be there, not all of them practicing, but available to practice. It certainly increases our depth.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running back Kendall Milton both talked about the importance of staying healthy. McConkey told reporters he is still not 100 percent after a knee injury he sustained during the season. But the rest he’s gotten over the past few months has helped him get into spring training.
As for Milton, he came back to Georgia for his senior season so he could prove he can stay healthy for an entire season. Milton has missed time in each of his three seasons with Georgia.
But as a junior, he bounced back from a mid-season groin injury and played some of the best football of his college career. He looks set to reach even higher levels in 2023.
I would say it’s important to get through the season and maintain my health, Milton said. That’s one of the biggest points. This off-season, I’ve been focusing on rehab. I put a lot of emphasis on that. Really this season I just want to go out and have fun.
