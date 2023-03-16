Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one stop shop for Georgia football news and coverage. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting and everything else UGA. What we learned on the first day of spring training for Georgia football ATHENS Kirby Smart knows there will be a lot of attention for his quarterback fight. There is a national interest as to who will replace Stetson Bennett.

And Smart shared that all three quarterbacks competing for the job have a shot at winning it. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton have all got off to a flying start this off-season, knowing the opportunities ahead of them. Vandagriff weighed in at up to 215 pounds, which equates to 15 pounds of muscle mass per Smart. Beck, on the other hand, dropped weight in an effort to add more athleticism to his game. Stockton’s efforts for the reconnaissance team were well recorded and admired. Beck and Vandagriff get first-team representatives to kick off spring. Smart is delighted to see the battle unfold.

Monken developed all three quarterbacks and Smart is confident he left the position group in good hands. When Monken left, I asked him where he thought our quarterback room was, Smart said. He was a firm believer that we have three talented young quarterbacks and Mike inheriting that room certainly feels the same way. I’m curious about those guys. Related: Carson Beck vs. Brock Vandagriff: Opening remarks from Kirby Smarts on the Georgia QB competition Bulldogs do well in terms of health Only Jalon Walker’s exclusion for the spring came as a mild surprise on Tuesday. The talented second-year pass rusher will miss spring training with a shoulder injury, the same kind that sophomore outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. and will keep offensive lineman Joshua Miller out for spring training. Safety Dan Jackson and running back Andrew Paul will also not be full contenders this spring as they recover from foot and ACL injuries, respectively. Apart from that, Georgia is in a good place in terms of health.