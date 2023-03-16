EIU adds weekly OVC Women’s Tennis Honors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. Eastern Illinois played two games this weekend, including a Monday morning Spring Break game in Florida that resulted in a victory over Lehigh at the USTA Nationals complex. After the two games where EIU brought its record back to 8-8 on the season Madeline Monroy was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week while Lauren Ellis And Elizaveta Bukraba-Ulanova were named the co-doubles team of the week.

Monroy won her first OVC Player of the Week award after winning the OVC Doubles Team of the Week award twice earlier in the season. In singles, she extended her current singles win streak to seven consecutive matches with a pair of wins over the weekend against Chicago State and Lehigh. On Friday, Monroy secured the lone point of the game for the Panthers who won No. 5 singles in three sets against Ethel Li. Monroy won 3-6, 6-3, 10-3. On Monday morning, she came back to pick up another three-set win at No. 5 singles, this victory secured the team victory for EIU against Lehigh. Monroy won 7-6 (7-5), 0-6, 6-3 to improve to 9-7 overall in singles, including 5-0 for the No. 5 spot in the ranking.

Ellis and Bukraba-Ulanova were named the OVC co-Doubles Team of the Week, winning the award for the first time. Ellis and Bukraba-Ulanova played together for the second week of this season as the No. 3 doubles for EIU as the Panthers shifted their doubles lineup with the return of Addison Brown as part of the number 1 doubles team. Ellis and Bukraba-Ulanova took wins in both of their games against Chicago State and Lehigh. Against CSU, the pair won 6–2 and picked up their lone doubles win against the Cougars. In the Monday morning game against Lehigh, they won 6-0 to win the first of two doubles games for EIU as the Panthers secured the point as part of the team victory. Individually, Bukraba-Ulanova has been named OVC Player of the Week twice this spring. It is the third time this season that EIU has won a doubles tandem with Monroy and Brittany Steven win twice.

EIU will be back in action this weekend as they host Southern Indiana to open Ohio Valley Conference on Saturday. Due to expected weather issues over the weekend, the game has been moved indoors and will be played at the Danville Tennis Center with an expected start at 4:30 PM after the men’s match against USI which starts at 1:00 PM.