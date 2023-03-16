Norwegian girls hockey loses state title in double OT heartthrob





Nothing ever quite matches the excitement of playoff hockey in overtime. Overtime in a game for the state championship? That always creates something special. Unfortunately, for Grosse Pointe North girls hockey, the team ended up on the wrong side of one of sport’s most exciting moments, losing 5-4 in double overtime to Bloomfield-Birmingham in the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League Division 2 state championship game Saturday, March 11. The Normans and Bloomfield-Birmingham went into overtime tied at 4–4, but the Blackhawks emerged victorious in the second overtime period, ending North’s state title hopes. It was an unreal feat for North to clinch the state championship for the first time in more than 10 years, said North Girls’ assistant hockey coach Taylor Shaheen. Frankly, the game could have gone either way. Our girls left everything on the ice and gave every service the very best. The puck didn’t bounce in our favor this time. North may not have gotten the crucial bounce in overtime, but it was another odd bounce that gave the team an early lead. Ella Dobbs put the Normans 1-0 up when her attempt to center the puck as she skated down the side of the net bounced off the Bloomfield goaltender and into the back of the net. That goal sparked a flurry of scoring in the first period. The Blackhawks then scored twice to take the lead of their own. Not long after, Norths Paige Martin brought the game back to even before Josie Cueter put the Northmen back ahead 3-2. A fast first period ended with North leading by one, but the Blackhawks tied things up on the scoreboard again in the second. Cueter scored her second goal of the game to put the Normans on top 4-3, but Bloomfield leveled the game again. The scoreboard read 4-4 at the end of the second period and remained that way at the end of the third. Both sides had chances to get back on top before regulation expired, but with neither team able to properly push the puck through, the title game went into overtime. An eight-minute first overtime period also saw no one able to break through for a winning goal. But well into the second overtime, Bloomfield’s Jessie Rebock managed to sneak in a shot from an odd angle that gave the Blackhawks the D2 state title. There were so many people who came to cheer us on, which definitely boosted our energy levels and made us even more excited to play, said North senior captain Grace Cueter. I am very proud of our performance during the competition. We played as a team unit and worked to connect passes and set goals. Although the outcome was not quite what we had hoped for, we were able to celebrate a successful season as a team. The loss was a heartbreaking end to what was still a successful girls’ hockey season for North. The Normans finish with a final record of 14-5 and were the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs.

