Sports
Charlotte heads off for Three-Game Series with FAU
CHARLOTTE, NC Charlotte’s softball program begins its second Conference USA series of the year as the team travels to Boca Raton, Florida to face Florida Atlantic. In their first C-USA series of the season, the 49ers took two of three from FIU and are tied for first place on four points in the second week of C-USA action. The Niners enter this series with a 13-11, having shared two midweek games. The Niners beat the Louisville Cardinals 10-2 at home on Tuesday, before dropping a road game to #4 Clemson 9-1.
Leads away
The Niners enter this weekend series with a 1-1 record so far this week. In their 10-2 win over Louisville, the Niners drove three players in two or more runs. Anna Deveraux drove in a career-high three runs in the win, and also led the team in the game. Cassidy Krupit reached base all four times in the matchup as she went 3-for-3 days at the plate and walked. Sam Gress got the start in the circle for the Niners and controlled the Louisville offense for the game and got the complete game win.
On Wednesday, Charlotte faced their second ACC foe of the week as they traveled for a road race with #4 Clemson. Charlotte fought for four innings to keep the game close, but Clemson broke open for seven runs in the fifth inning to clinch the win. Anna Deveraux drove in the only point of the game for the 49ers, as the team managed just three hits in the game.
Krupit continues to lead qualified players offensively with a .377 batting average, while also leading the team in hits (29) and RBI (20). Krupit’s .377 average still ranks in the top 10 in the conference, while her 20 RBIs also rank seventh in the conference. Bailey Vannoy is the clubhouse leader in home runs with seven and runs scored with 23. Vannoy ranks second in the conference in home runs, while her 23 runs scored rank fourth.
The pitching staff remains under the direction of Sam Gress, going into the weekend with a 7-4 record and a 2.27 ERA. Gress has thrown out 36 batters and holds opposing batters to a .255 batting average through 61.2 innings. Standing right behind Gress Lena Elkinsentering the series with a 3.34 ERA through 29.1 innings while holding the opposing batters to a .222 batting average.
Going into the weekend ranked No. 26 in the RPI, the Niners have the second toughest schedule in Division I. Cor Hoffler remains ranked in the top-15 in the country in hit-by-pitch per game at .38 as the senior leads the team in hit-by-pitch with nine. Georgeanna barefoot is in the top 40 in saves on the season with two and the team is in the top 30 in doubles plays per game at 0.46 per game.
Looking for the owls
The Owls go into the weekend with an 18-8 record on the season. The Owls are one of four teams tied for first place in the conference after the first week of the season. Last weekend, the Owls kicked off their C-USA campaign with two wins over UAB on the road. Florida Atlantic won the first two games of the series against UAB, before losing the last game of the series, just missing the sweep.
The team’s top two hitters in batting average are Sara Berthiaume (.346) and Cammeo Presutti (.345). Berthiaume also enters the weekend with one home run and 15 RBI’s on the season. Olivia Peterson and Riley Ennis are tied for the team lead with two home runs, while Peterson leads the Owls with 18 RBIs on the season.
Gabby Sacco leads the team in the circle with a 9-2 record with a 1.24 ERA with 47 strikeouts through 62.1 innings. Sacco’s ERA ranks second in the C-USA, while her 47 strikeouts rank fourth. Ainsley Lambert and Lynn Gardner checked in with 2.30 and 2.36 ERAs, respectively, with Lambert checking in with a 3-2 record and Gardner’s record at 6-3.
Sacco’s nine wins on the season rank in the top 20 nationally. Jesiana Mora is in the top 20 nationally in triples, with three so far in the season. Florida Atlantic’s 35 doubles as a team ranking in the top 40, while they rank in the top 30 nationally in triple per game at .35.
Last meeting
The Niners finished the 2022 regular season with a 2-1 victory over Florida Atlantic. The Niners dropped the first game of the series to Florida Atlantic, before coming back in the last two games of the series. Vannoy drove in two of the Niners’ four runs in their 4–1 victory over the Owls in game 2 of the series. In the final game of the series, the Niners ran away from the Owls to secure the 5–4 victory in overtime. Madelyn Wright pitched 7.1 innings and drove in two runs for the Niners in the game. Charlotte enters the series with an all-time record of 11-18 against Florida Atlantic, while the team is 7-3 against the Owls in Ashley Chatainhas been head coach of the program for four years.
Follow the Action
All three games of the series will be broadcast on CUSA.tv. Follow the team on Twitter @CharlotteSB and on Instagram @charlottesoftball for updates throughout the weekend. Check out charlotte49ers.com for team news and updates throughout the season.
