Indian Cricket Administrator Ramachandra Guha Denounces Usman Khawaja Visa Delay As Vicious And Hateful

A former BCCI administrator has spoken out about the treatment of Usman Khawaja by Indian authorities during the recently concluded India-Australia test series, calling it mean and hateful.

Khawaja’s visa was delayed prior to the series, causing him to miss the flight to India along with his teammates and forcing him to fly to Melbourne and spend the night in an airport hotel.

Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every ODI is live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

Pakistan-born Khawaja was the only member of the Australian team to face visa issues ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Leading Indian historian Ramachandra Guha, who previously held a position on the BCCI panel of trustees, lashed out at the delays.

Khawaja is a fine cricketer, he played very impressively, and holding up his visa was an act of spite, Guha told Indian journalist Karan Thapar on The Wire.

It shows India in a very bad light, not the (ruling party) BJP, not (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, but you and me as Indians that our country can hold someone’s visas even though he is an Australian citizen, he said.

It was a cruel and hateful act and in some ways, considering everything that happened, it’s poetic justice that Khawaja scored a hundred.

Khawaja is a dual citizen of both Australia and Pakistan and holds an Australian passport and a Pakistani passport, but for Indian visa applications, anyone of Pakistani descent, whether they or their parents were born in Pakistan, must declare their origin status on a separate application form. as well as whether their grandparents have ever held Pakistani nationality.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Usman Khawajas 180 marked his first Test century in India and took him to the ninth most runs by a visiting batsman in a series of four Tests in India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

MORE COVERAGE

Revealed: Indian stars stylish gesture to Aussie young gun

It’s Really Disappointing: All Time England Policeman T20 Humiliation While Bangladesh Whitewashes Poms

Series Player Ratings: Aussies Big Bust In Ashes Audition; Smith’s unwanted record

India and Pakistan have been in conflict since the division of British India in 1947, which formed today’s (largely Hindu) India and (largely Muslim) Pakistan.

The two nations have been at war with each other three times in addition to ongoing military battles over the disputed territorial status of the Kashmir region.

In my opinion, Pakistan should be able to play in India and come to the World Cup because cricketers are not terrorists, cricketers are not representing their government, they are just playing a sport, Guha said.

Pakistan has not played a match in India outside of the ICC tournaments since 2013, and Pakistani cricketers have been banned from the lucrative Indian Premier League since its second season, following the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Born in Islamabad before moving to Australia as a toddler, Khawaja is a devout and practicing Muslim.

India’s ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party has been criticized for their Hindutva ideology of Hindu nationalism and for systematically discriminating against Muslims, who are India’s largest minority group.

News Corp understands that Khawaja’s visa application was submitted in early January, during the Sydney Test, and that he was the only member of Australia’s tour group not to have his visa processed.

It’s not the first time Khawaja has struggled with Indian visas, with his passport withheld in 2020 ahead of an ODI tour, as well as a heated debacle in 2011 ahead of the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament.

Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW were forced to petition the Indian High Commission to reverse their decision to deny Khawaja a visa after an Indian diplomatic officer insisted that his application should be submitted with a Pakistani passport instead of with his Australian.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Indian cricket historian and public intellectual Ramachandra Guha has spoken out against the Indian cricket media and former players for avoiding criticism of the BCCI. Photo: Twitter. Source: Twitter

At the time, an enraged Khawaja expressed his frustration with the situation by tweeting that the Indian Visa Department should resolve their issues.

Refuse to let me travel to India as an Australian as I was not born here. Wow, he wrote.

In response to Portuguese-born teammate Moises Henrique’s questions, he replied: It wasn’t that I wasn’t born here, but where I was.

Guha then lashed out at the BCCI’s treatment of the Ahmedabad test and the Indian cricket media News Corp reported that traveling Australian fans had been denied tickets play the first few days for tickets reserved for a political rally with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

It is deeply disturbing and also distressing that it took an Australian writer (News Corps Peter Lalor) to point this out, he said.

This is well known among Indian cricket writers, but no Indian cricket journalist or website had the courage or decency to write about it.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode atop a batmobile for the first days of play in Ahmedabad as part of a celebration of friendship through cricket between the two nations. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE/AFP) Source: AFP

Guha’s interview with The Wire came after he wrote an opinion column in Kolkata daily newspaper The Telegraph, where he criticized the planning of the Fourth Test in Ahmedabad at all, blaming Prime Minister Modi for his desire for a diplomatic display of economic strength in the Narendra with a capacity of 132,000. Modi stadium.

Ahmedabad is the largest city in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Only in Gujurat could the demands of the personality cult have been satisfactorily met, he wrote.

Guha also appeared on The Grade Cricketer podcast, telling hosts Sam Perry and Ian Higgins that the scheduling was outrageous and a disgrace.

It’s like Sydney and Melbourne don’t get a Test match, and Alice Springs and Darwin host those two of your Test matches, he said.

Guha also criticized ex-players for being complicit in avoiding criticism of India’s Board of Control for Cricket.

India has become the big bully of cricket in the world, and the IPL has allowed it, he said.

Many ex-cricketers including Australian cricketers are part of this as they want contracts to comment on the IPL.

There was a scandal in Ahmedabad earlier this week because there were no tickets available for the first day because (Prime Minister) Mr Modi was a captive audience, there was a social media pushback but not a single cricketer spoke about it.

Don’t (Ricky) Ponting and Michael Clarke, and (Matthew) Hayden and the others care about fans? Australian fans?