Sports
Indian Cricket Administrator Ramachandra Guha Denounces Usman Khawaja Visa Delay As Vicious And Hateful
A former BCCI administrator has spoken out about the treatment of Usman Khawaja by Indian authorities during the recently concluded India-Australia test series, calling it mean and hateful.
Khawaja’s visa was delayed prior to the series, causing him to miss the flight to India along with his teammates and forcing him to fly to Melbourne and spend the night in an airport hotel.
Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every ODI is live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
Pakistan-born Khawaja was the only member of the Australian team to face visa issues ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Leading Indian historian Ramachandra Guha, who previously held a position on the BCCI panel of trustees, lashed out at the delays.
Khawaja is a fine cricketer, he played very impressively, and holding up his visa was an act of spite, Guha told Indian journalist Karan Thapar on The Wire.
It shows India in a very bad light, not the (ruling party) BJP, not (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, but you and me as Indians that our country can hold someone’s visas even though he is an Australian citizen, he said.
It was a cruel and hateful act and in some ways, considering everything that happened, it’s poetic justice that Khawaja scored a hundred.
Khawaja is a dual citizen of both Australia and Pakistan and holds an Australian passport and a Pakistani passport, but for Indian visa applications, anyone of Pakistani descent, whether they or their parents were born in Pakistan, must declare their origin status on a separate application form. as well as whether their grandparents have ever held Pakistani nationality.
MORE COVERAGE
Revealed: Indian stars stylish gesture to Aussie young gun
It’s Really Disappointing: All Time England Policeman T20 Humiliation While Bangladesh Whitewashes Poms
Series Player Ratings: Aussies Big Bust In Ashes Audition; Smith’s unwanted record
India and Pakistan have been in conflict since the division of British India in 1947, which formed today’s (largely Hindu) India and (largely Muslim) Pakistan.
The two nations have been at war with each other three times in addition to ongoing military battles over the disputed territorial status of the Kashmir region.
In my opinion, Pakistan should be able to play in India and come to the World Cup because cricketers are not terrorists, cricketers are not representing their government, they are just playing a sport, Guha said.
Pakistan has not played a match in India outside of the ICC tournaments since 2013, and Pakistani cricketers have been banned from the lucrative Indian Premier League since its second season, following the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Born in Islamabad before moving to Australia as a toddler, Khawaja is a devout and practicing Muslim.
India’s ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party has been criticized for their Hindutva ideology of Hindu nationalism and for systematically discriminating against Muslims, who are India’s largest minority group.
News Corp understands that Khawaja’s visa application was submitted in early January, during the Sydney Test, and that he was the only member of Australia’s tour group not to have his visa processed.
It’s not the first time Khawaja has struggled with Indian visas, with his passport withheld in 2020 ahead of an ODI tour, as well as a heated debacle in 2011 ahead of the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament.
Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW were forced to petition the Indian High Commission to reverse their decision to deny Khawaja a visa after an Indian diplomatic officer insisted that his application should be submitted with a Pakistani passport instead of with his Australian.
At the time, an enraged Khawaja expressed his frustration with the situation by tweeting that the Indian Visa Department should resolve their issues.
Refuse to let me travel to India as an Australian as I was not born here. Wow, he wrote.
In response to Portuguese-born teammate Moises Henrique’s questions, he replied: It wasn’t that I wasn’t born here, but where I was.
Guha then lashed out at the BCCI’s treatment of the Ahmedabad test and the Indian cricket media News Corp reported that traveling Australian fans had been denied tickets play the first few days for tickets reserved for a political rally with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
It is deeply disturbing and also distressing that it took an Australian writer (News Corps Peter Lalor) to point this out, he said.
This is well known among Indian cricket writers, but no Indian cricket journalist or website had the courage or decency to write about it.
Guha’s interview with The Wire came after he wrote an opinion column in Kolkata daily newspaper The Telegraph, where he criticized the planning of the Fourth Test in Ahmedabad at all, blaming Prime Minister Modi for his desire for a diplomatic display of economic strength in the Narendra with a capacity of 132,000. Modi stadium.
Ahmedabad is the largest city in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Only in Gujurat could the demands of the personality cult have been satisfactorily met, he wrote.
Guha also appeared on The Grade Cricketer podcast, telling hosts Sam Perry and Ian Higgins that the scheduling was outrageous and a disgrace.
It’s like Sydney and Melbourne don’t get a Test match, and Alice Springs and Darwin host those two of your Test matches, he said.
Guha also criticized ex-players for being complicit in avoiding criticism of India’s Board of Control for Cricket.
India has become the big bully of cricket in the world, and the IPL has allowed it, he said.
Many ex-cricketers including Australian cricketers are part of this as they want contracts to comment on the IPL.
There was a scandal in Ahmedabad earlier this week because there were no tickets available for the first day because (Prime Minister) Mr Modi was a captive audience, there was a social media pushback but not a single cricketer spoke about it.
Don’t (Ricky) Ponting and Michael Clarke, and (Matthew) Hayden and the others care about fans? Australian fans?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/indian-cricket-administrator-slams-vicious-and-spiteful-khawaja-treatment/news-story/89b653cf03dde9576ef6537023e1561d
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The FAA’s evaluation program is taking place at Huntsville International Airport
- Treatment for prostate cancer can often be avoided or postponed
- Xi Jinping tightens party control over Chinese government
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for Sikhs and Sikhism, says former pro-Khalistan leader
- Corruption and cronyism in Turkey could open the door for Tayyip Erdogan in the next election
- Can you really build a new megacity in a jungle and convince millions of people to move there?
- John Anderson Will Come Swingin’ To Tulsa For An Acoustic Show | Culture & Leisure
- Google Cloud strengthens financial services security
- Vue International bid for Cineworld stalls – Sky News
- A monoclonal antibody-based blocking ELISA for SARS-CoV-2 detection in animals
- Floods in earthquake-ravaged Turkey have killed at least 14
- Shipping containers outside Imran Khan’s house to prevent police