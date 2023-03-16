Sports
Carson Briere admits pushing wheelchair down stairs, suspended
[Update]: A woman has come forward on Twitter identifying herself as the owner of the wheelchair that was (inexplicably) pushed down the stairs by three Mercyhurst student athletes, including Carson Briere, who is now suspended by the school. The GoFundMe to help purchase a new wheelchair for Sydney stands at over $8,800 at the time of publishing this story.
Yesterday, a tweet began circulating on Twitter that allegedly showed Mercyhurst’s hockey player Carson Brireson of former NHler and current Philadelphia fliers GM Daniel Brire and another unknown man inexplicably throw an empty wheelchair down the stairs at Sullivans Pub in Erie, Penn. Seconds later, with the wheelchair tipped down a flight of stairs, both men casually stroll into the pub, as nonchalantly as if they’d thrown a red Solo cup in the bin instead of throwing someone’s entry into the world down a flight of stairs.
Deadspin reached out to Mercyhurst’s athletic department last night but got no response. This morning the school issued a statement almost confirming that one of the men was Brire.
Where it started
Here’s the original tweet and statement:
Julia Zukowski, who posted the original tweet thread, confirmed to Deadspin that the man in the white hat is Brire. Zukowski tweeted that the wheelchair was left at the top of the stairs because the woman using it (who wishes to remain anonymous) had to be carried down to use the toilets. So not only did this woman have to deal with inaccessible toilets, she also had some assholes throw her chair down the stairs for no reason anyone can discern. A GoFundMe founded to help women buy a new chair.
Deadspin also tried to contact Brire for comment, but received no response before the story went to publication. However, Zukowski shared this direct message from Brire that she received on Instagram shortly after the piece went viral:
This is where I stop you from emailing me your boys will be boys! nonsense about how guys don’t know why they destroy things, their brains aren’t fully developed, blah blah blah. Carson Brire is not a child. He is a 24 year old man who plays hockey and has a father who works at the highest level of hockey. This is bullying, simple as that. It goes without saying that the only reason a wheelchair would be left unattended in a public place is that 1) someone is using it or 2) someone needs to use it. This is the equivalent of grabbing a wheelchair at the entrance to your grocery store and slamming it into a display full of canned corn. Idiot. Cruel. Absolutely unhinged.
According to Mercyhurst’s statement, the school is conducting an investigation. Deadspin reached out to the Erie Police Department to determine if they were also investigating the matter, but at the time of publication, we had not received a response.
[Update]: After this story went to publication, City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarney contacted Deadspin with the following statement: We are aware of the incident, a report was recently made, we are investigating started, but at this time we cannot comment further.
Please continue to update this story as more information becomes available or if anyone decides to comment.
[Update]: Carson Brire admitted to pushing the wheelchair and issued a statement to TMZ Sports: “There is no excuse for my actions,” he told the outlet. and I will do what I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.
Upon confessing, Brire claims to be deeply sorry for his behavior.
His father had this to say, according to TMZ: They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values of treating people with respect. Carson regrets it and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.
[Update]: Brire and two other student-athletes have been suspended.
Sources
