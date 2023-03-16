Pickleball growth is sweet for lovers of the sport

Former BNSF Railway CEO Matt Rose has a new passion project that’s a far cry from his days leading one of the country’s largest railroads.

It’s pickleball, the country’s fastest growing sport. Rose is a partner in the recently opened Grapevine location of Chicken N Picklean indoor and outdoor entertainment complex that offers pickleball and other games along with a restaurant and bar.

The former railroad executive said Chicken N Pickle founder Dave Johnson is a friend from college.

He called me and said he was looking for locations here, and I thought we should have one in Tarrant County, Rose said.

The Grapevine Chicken N Pickle is the seventh to open and the largest, sitting on six acres, Rose said. In addition to pickleball, the site offers games like cornhole and jenga.

Kansas City established Chicken N Picklehas opened several locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in Grand Prairie, Allen, and Grapevine.

Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate, center, cuts the ribbon held by Matt Rose at the opening of Chicken N Pickle in Grapevine.

There are food and beverage outlets and games for kids, Rose said. It’s a place to hang out.

The reason is quite simple: pickleball is hot. It is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to statistics from the Association of Pickleball Professionals. The associations Report on participation in Pickleball 2023says 36.5 million Americans played pickleball at least once between August 2021 and August 2022. That’s up from the 5 million in 2021, though that came after a pandemic year, according to the APP.

One of those who picked up a pickleball racket is Sue Latterell, a Keller resident who started playing in 2021 during a trip to Miami.

I enjoyed it and it’s one thing my husband and I can do together, she said. It’s easy to pick up and seems to appeal to all ages. Unlike many sports I can play with 20 year olds and the next game I play with people my age or older.

Latterell usually plays near her home, but has also taken her racket to several local courts that have popped up in northeastern Tarrant County.

It’s a great sport for meeting people, she said.

In addition to attracting new players and fans, the sport also attracts business. Pickleball can be just as much a social activity as it is a sport, so several combined restaurant/bar/pickleball courts have recently opened in Tarrant County. The sport also attracts sponsors and celebrities.

According to the Trade association Sport & FitnessLebron James, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Gary Vee and others are pouring money into the sport.

Brands like Chase, Hertz, Michalob, Miller Lite, and Sketchers have supported pickleball at various levels of sponsorship. The sport also appears on the screen. The Association of Pickleball Professionals has an agreement with CBS and ESPN to broadcast more pickleball tournaments.

The sport has its origins in Washington state in 1965, when a congressman and businessman wanted to play badminton but could only find ping pong balls and paddles. There is some controversy surrounding the name of the sport. According to pickle ball. com, there are two theories. One is that it was named after the family dog, a cockapoo, of one of the sports creators. The other is that it’s named after the hodgepodge of oarsmen in a boat that didn’t make it to the first team, known as the pickle boat.

Whether of nautical or canine origins, the sport has seen phenomenal growth over the past decade. The United States Amateur Pickleball Association has grown from 10,000 members in 2015 to over 53,000 today.

Several municipalities have added pickleball courts or converted tennis courts to accommodate the sport’s growth. municipality of Southlake authorized construction of a $3.4 million pickleball complex in Bicentennial Park in June 2022.

Another person who was drawn to the social aspect of the game was Matt L. Johnson, an entrepreneur and owner of the Holidays car dealerships in Whitesboro and Graham. He became a pickleball fan when he looked for something for his family to do during the pandemic. After playing with the family, he decided to invest in the game by opening Courthouse kitchenin the space formerly occupied by the Mopac Event Center at 1615 Rogers Road, near University Drive and Interstate 30.

At first we would only do pickleball courts and then we decided we needed to add food and drinks, he said.

Johnson teamed up with Christian Lehrmann, a chef who has worked atTinie’s Mexican Cuisine, for the project.

Johnson already owned the Mopac Event Center. Events such as weddings, receptions and other social events came to an end due to the pandemic. So Johnson surveyed the site and saw that he could have nine pickleball fields on the site.

Courtside Kitchen opened in the summer of 2021, just as pickleball was gaining popularity post-pandemic. The name is sort of a play on words, at least for seasoned pickleball players. kitchen jargonfor a non-volleyball pickleball court.

They’ve been busy since opening, Johnson said.

We were the first or at least one of the first in the area to combine pickleball with food, he said. And were a full service restaurant. Since this is such a social game, it fits very well in a restaurant setting.

Johnson said he is looking at other locations to open a Courtside Kitchen.

This summer, 6635 NE Loop 820 in North Richland Hills will feature a dining concept Volli entertainment

View of Volli Entertainments North Richland Hills pickleball facility.

John Oldham, chief operating officer of the South Carolina-based company, said the facility will offer pickleball, darts and food options at its 63,000-square-foot locations. In addition to the seven indoor pickleball courts, Volli Entertainment will have dats, golf simulators, shuffleboard, miniature golf, cornhole and an adventure park.

Pickleball has proven popular with families and our concept fits that, he said.

For players like Latterell, growth in the sport means more jobs will be available.

As long as the number of jobs keeps pace with the number of players, I will be happy, she said.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.