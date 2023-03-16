Sports
Live coverage and scorecard of Zagreb Sokol vs United Cricket Club Eliminator
Zagreb Sokol vs United Cricket Club, Live Cricket Commentary
1
9 6 | 7.6
Sushant Rana to Marian Gherasim, 1 run,
0
9 5 | 7.6
Sushant Rana to Marian Gherasim, don’t run,
0
9 4 | 7.6
Sushant Rana to Marian Gherasim, don’t run,
0
9 3 | 7.6
Sushant Rana to Marian Gherasim, don’t run,
1
9 2 | 7.6
Sushant Rana to Lalit Panjabi, 1 run,
1
9 1 | 7.6
Sushant Rana to Marian Gherasim, 1 run,
End of over 9 (3 runs)
Marian Gerasim 2 (2)
Lalit Punjabi 1 (2)
United Cricket Club 58/8
Jawahar Danikula 2-0-7-2
Hari Satheedevi 2-0-18-3
1
8 6 | 7.6
Jawahar Danikula to Marian Gherasim, 1 run,
1
8 5 | 7.6
Jawahar Danikula to Lalit Panjabi, 1 run,
0
8 4 | 7.6
Jawahar Danikula to Lalit Panjabi, don’t run,
w
8 3 | 7.6
Shantanu Vashisht c Sam Houghton b Jawahar Danikula 24 (13) Jawahar Danikula to Shantanu Vashisht, no run
1
8 2 | 7.6
Jawahar Danikula to Marian Gherasim, 1 run,
w
8 1 | 7.6
Kaustubh Chavan lbw b Jawahar Danikula 1 (2) Jawahar Danikula to Kaustubh Chavan, did not run
End of over 8 (14 runs)
Shantanu Vashisht 24 (11)
Kaustubh Chavan 1 (1)
United Cricket Club 55/6
Hari Satheedevi 2-0-18-3
Aman Maheshwari 1-0-9-0
6
7 6 | 7.6
Hari Satheedevi to Shantanu Vashisht, six,
6
7 5 | 7.6
Hari Satheedevi to Shantanu Vashisht, six,
1wd
7 5 | 7.6
Hari Satheedevi to Shantanu Vashisht, 1 wide,
1
7 4 | 7.6
Hari Satheedevi to Kaustubh Chavan, 1 run,
w
7 3 | 7.6
Aftab Ahmed Kayani c Dinesh Karuppasamy b Hari Satheedevi 0 (2) Hari Satheedevi to Aftab Ahmed Kayani, not run,
0
7 2 | 7.6
Hari Satheedevi to Aftab Ahmed Kayani, no run,
w
7 1 | 7.6
Rajesh Kumar-Jr c Aman Maheshwari b Hari Satheedevi 8 (7) Hari Satheedevi to Rajesh Kumar-Jr, no run,
End of over 7 (9 runs)
Shantanu Vashisht 12 (9)
Rajesh Kumar-Jr 8 (6)
United cricket club 41/4
Aman Maheshwari 1-0-9-0
Hari Satheedevi 1-0-4-1
2
6 6 | 7.6
Aman Maheshwari to Shantanu Vashisht, 2 runs.
1
6 5 | 7.6
1 run, Aman Maheshwari to Rajesh Kumar-Jr.
0
6 4 | 7.6
Aman Maheshwari to Rajesh Kumar-Jr, no run,
0
6 3 | 7.6
Aman Maheshwari to Rajesh Kumar-Jr, no run,
2
6 2 | 7.6
Aman Maheshwari to Rajesh Kumar-Jr, 2 runs,
4
6 1 | 7.6
Aman Maheshwari to Rajesh Kumar-Jr, four,
End of over 6 (4 runs)
Shantanu Vashisht 10 (8)
Rajesh Kumar-Jr 1 (1)
United Cricket Club 32/4
Hari Satheedevi 1-0-4-1
Suresh Shanmugam 1-0-11-0
0
5 6 | 7.6
Hari Satheedevi to Shantanu Vashisht, don’t run,
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
End of over 10 (3 runs)
Marian Gerasim 4 (7)
Lalit Punjabi 2 (3)
United cricket club 61/8
Sushant Rana 2-0-5-2
Jawahar Danikula 2-0-7-2