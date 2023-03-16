Morocco joins Spain, Portugal in footballing 2030 World Cup bid | Football news





Last October, Spain and Portugal were joined in their protracted European candidacy by Ukraine, which is unlikely to stay in the bid.

Morocco joins Spain and Portugal in a bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The announcement on Tuesday, which casts further doubt on Ukraine’s participation in the bid, was made through a statement signed by King Mohammed VI and read at a meeting of the Confederation of African Football. The Kingdom of Morocco, along with Spain and Portugal, has decided to launch a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the statement said. This joint bid, unique in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, the Northern and Southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean world. In fact, it will also bring out the best in all of us, a combination of genius, creativity, experience and resources. Morocco pledged to participate in the 2030 bid more than four years ago, immediately after losing the vote for the 2026 tournament. It had been in talks with the Iberian nations for some time but was never officially included in the bid. Last October, Spain and Portugal were joined in their protracted European candidacy by Ukraine, which is unlikely to stay in the bid. A spokesman for the Spanish Football Federation told AFP news agency it would meet its Portuguese and Moroccan counterparts in Kigali on Wednesday, but did not mention Ukraine. The presidents will release any news regarding the 2030 World Cup candidacy in Kigali, the spokesperson added. Morocco stunned the world at last year’s tournament in Qatar when it became the first Arab and African side to reach the semi-finals where they lost to France. Morocco eventually finished fourth behind Croatia. In February of this year, Morocco hosted the FIFA Club World Cup. The hosts for the 2030 World Cup are expected to be chosen in September 2024. The co-hosting bids from South America and Europe were the expected favourites. The inaugural 1930 World Cup host, Uruguay, is part of a centennial bid that includes Argentina, Chile and Paraguay. The World Cup has had joint hosts before. In 2002, Japan and South Korea shared the contest. In 2026, the tournament will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The 2026 World Cup will be expanded from 32 to 48 teams and, according to the format announced by FIFA on Tuesday, will be expanded to 104 matches, compared to 64 in Qatar last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2023/3/15/morocco-joining-spain-portugal-in-footballs-2030-world-cup-bid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related