How the Minnesota Wilds acquisitions have fared so far

The NHL Trade Deadline was at this point almost two weeks ago and the players who moved during that hectic, transaction-heavy week are starting to settle into their roles on their new teams across the league. There wasn’t much they could do for the Minnesota Wild if they only wanted rent, but they ended up buying four men before the clock struck 2 p.m.

Some have played in minimal games and some have not played at all, but let’s see how the new guests fare.

John Klinberg

The most significant deal of the week was certainly the Wild defender John Klingberg taking over from the Anaheim ducks. Five games into his Minnesota career and it looks like the Wild has taken on a busted blueliner who spent his season on a miserable team and uses his skills almost perfectly.

He’s not your typical Wild defender, but within this solid structure of a team, he’s able to let his offensive game flourish and saw a career rejuvenation back to what he looked like when he patrolled the Dallas blue line.

His time has been spent on the bottom clutch for the Wild, as well as the top power play unit, basically a perfect summary of how Dean Evason sees him. You won’t see him take over games at either end of the ice, but he can deploy the ability on equal strength and then return to the offensive juggernaut when they have the man advantage.

In addition, he already has three assists for the team in just five games.

His defensive shortcomings still pop up every now and then, and that’s impossible to just completely hide. Still, when he’s on the ice in a Wild sweater at 5-on-5, Minnesota has the majority of scoring opportunities, unblocked shot attempts, and shots on target. Unfortunately, he’s just under 50 percent when it comes to shooting. attempts and expected goals (the first two things people look at), but both numbers are a huge improvement over his time with the Ducks.

The only downside to trading for Klingberg is kicking Calen Addison out of the lineup, but even then someone nearby went to the Stanley Cup Final just three years ago and earning 21 points in 26 games during that playoff run could be a good thing for this squad.

Oskar Sundqvist

Sundqvist wasn’t the sexiest name the Wild acquired at trade deadline, but it may be the most on-brand acquisition for them.

The attacking striker who goes first in attack and who can play in both midfield and wing has solidified the group of bottom six forwards into something that can still score against any opponent. Thinking of him as a replacement for Jordan Greenway, Sundqvist’s four games for the Wild put him on two points, and the now Buffalo Saber finished his Minnesota season with seven.

Sundqvist can also apparently pass the puck quite well.

He’s lucky on the ice. His underlying numbers at 5-on-5 are pretty bad (33.73 shot attempt percentage, 34.28 expected goal percentage) and after losing Marcus Foligno to injury, that line could only get worse. Hopefully this can consolidate and he won’t affect the team as much as it’s only been four games and that’s too small a sample size to judge. really rate a player. But he doesn’t have long in Minnesota.

Marcus Johansson

Bringing back Marcus Johansson was a controversial move to say the least. Most Wild fans remember him as the struggling forward who would look lost on the ice and barely skate during the weird COVID season. So it made sense that bringing him back felt like a bad move, especially giving up a third round pick for the player.

But this is not the 2021 Marcus Johansson we have come to expect. Be back as a member of the Washington capitals must have rekindled some memories of being able to pocket 20 goals in a season as a low point and contribute to a regular playoff. For the Wild, Johansson was just excellent and was a perfect fit as a workaround for the Who will be Matt Boldy’s other linemate? ask.

He is also the only signing for a deadline to date to score a goal.

Johansson has one goal and three points in the six games he has played for the Wild on their second line. That is enough, but he also gets some shots away, because he also has 11 shots on target during that piece and a total of 20 shot attempts.

His underlying numbers are average and usually just under 50 per cent when it comes to control over shot attempts and expected goals at 5-on-5, so there’s nothing overwhelmingly good about Johansson’s contributions, other than basically just looking as a very good winger.

We can see it now. Johansson scores in overtime and the Wild have finally won a playoff round. (Sorry, we got ahead of ourselves.)

Gustavus Nyquist

Okay, well…Gustav Nyquist hasn’t played a game for the Wild yet, but he’s on the team. The currently injured winger is aiming for a return just before the play-offs start or just before when the playoffs are starting so we haven’t seen what he can do.

But theoretically he will fit where Johansson currently is and be another scoring option on the second line with Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek. Of course, this is all hypothetical and an estimate, but we can see him doing well if he isn’t too bothered by his current injury.