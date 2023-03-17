Izaac Quek’s turbulent run comes to an end





Singapore paddler Izaac Quek in action during the WTT Singapore Smash Tournament at OCBC Arena. (PHOTO: WTT Singapore Smash) SINGAPORE Izaac Quek’s valiant run in the WTT Singapore Smash finally came to an end on Wednesday evening (March 15) when he was knocked out of the men’s singles by Chinese No. 3 Wang Chuqin. The 16-year-old world number 242 – who made history last Saturday when he became the first Singapore paddler to win a men’s singles at the elite tournament – couldn’t bridge the gap between him and Wang, losing 4-11, 6- 11, 7-11 for the reigning champion of the WTT Cup Finals. “I feel like I tried all my strategies during the match, but I still couldn’t find a way to win, which proves I’m still not strong enough,” said Quek after his defeat at OCBC Arena. “So I will have to go back to the training hall and work hard to catch up with his level.” Despite the loss, the former boys world number 1 under 15 has already had a memorable performance at Singapore’s biggest table tennis competition. He had stunned reigning Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal Achanta of India in the opening round, and then followed up with an even bigger upset on Monday, when he beat Sweden’s No. 36 Mattias Falck in the -32 round, two games down. Earlier on Wednesday, Quek and Koen Pang also exited the men’s doubles, losing 4-11, 8-11, 11-6, 6-11 to Wang and Men’s Singles World Champion Fan Zhendong. With the departure of Quek’s men’s singles, there are no Singaporean paddlers left in the main event of the Singapore Smash. Do you have a story tip? E-mail: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com. You can also follow us Facebook, Instagram, TikTok And Twitter. Also view our South East Asia, FoodAnd Gaming channels on YouTube. Yahoo Singapore Telegram

