USF Track and Field is hosting USF Bulls Invitational this weekend





MEET: USF Bulls Invitation

DATE: March 17-18, 2023

PLACE: USF Track and Field Stadium // Tampa, Fla.

TIME: Friday 10am / Saturday 11am

TEAMS:Dartmouth, FAU, FGCU, Grand Valley St., Keizer, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Ohio State, Saint Leo, South Florida, Southeastern U, Southern Illinois, St. Augustine’s, St. John’s, Tampa, Texas, Wisconsin

WATCH: Friday Saturday

Scheme

Results Tampa, Florida, March 16, 2023 The University of South Florida track and field team returns to USF Track and Field Stadium this weekend to host the first meeting of the 2023 outdoor season in the USF Bulls Invitational. “We look forward to a good athletics weekend,” said head coach Eric Jenkin said, “This meet will feature teams that have recently won team titles at their respective national championships and also has multiple teams that have won conference championships. Several programs currently have individual national champions on their rosters.” Shania Benjamin , Kendall McDaniel , Anna Ashley , Jadaja Baxter And Loren Johnson the weekend starts on Friday at 2 p.m. in the women’s long jump. Audrey Weurffel, Riley Hunt , she sweet And Annalise Zeinemann jumped shortly afterwards in the pole vault. John Jeremiah represents South Florida in the themed shot put at 3 p.m., followed by Alliya Boothe And Emily Richardson in the women’s hammer competition. Kobe Babin , Stone baker And Noah Bitter compete in the men’s pole vault at 4:30 p.m. along with David Drive in men’s long jump. Wrapping up the day for field events is amber brown and Boothe in javelin throw and shot put, respectively. Sanique Walker kicks off track events in the 400 meters hurdles Friday at 5 p.m., followed by Caroline Brown , Arden La Rose , victoria valdez , Alyssa Wyatt , Ashley Silva And Gina Fuca in the women’s 800 meters. Meanwhile, the men’s event will take place Ezekiel Shore And Troy plains . Benjamin, Je’Nyia Burton , A’Kyrah O’Banner And Donisha Anderson represent the green and gold in the women’s 200-meter sprint at 6:20 p.m., followed by Shevie Reid , Zayquan Lincoln , Mont Parker and MichaelBourneIII in the men’s competition. Friday’s race will conclude at 7 p.m. with the 5,000-meter run Cor Kolodge , Chloe Byrd , Alecia Collins , Kelly Lynch , Marisa Hagenbarth , Mira Stimac , Hailey Cohen And Amanda Medina Torres in the women’s team, and Nicholas Kamen , Tyler Wadsworth , Julian Yescas And William Armbruster in the men’s 5,000 meters. On Saturday, Mosley, Ajamaand Babin will start the day at 11am in the high jump, joining Johnson in the triple jump and Jeremiah in the discus throw. Ashley and McDaniel round out the day’s field events at 1:30 p.m. in the high jump, while Boothe and Richardson compete in the discus throw. The day’s track events begin with the women’s 400m relay at 12:30pm, followed by the men’s event. MadelinaAcommitted Chakia Plummer help the Bulls lead the 100 hurdles at 1:20 p.m., while Bourne enters the men’s competition shortly after. Later in the day, Burton, Anderson, Hugg and O’Banner run the 400-meter dash, followed by Elijah Wright , Daunte O’Banion , and Parker. The 4x400m relay ladies and men close the race on Saturday at 3.50 pm The Bulls will also recognize their seniors over the weekend.Ajama, Danielson Mahautière Wright, Roman Beckford Jeremiah, Parker, Ben Kailes , Patricia Rosoff Anderson, Hannah Connell Johnson and O’Banner are all being honored for their contributions to the program on Saturday at 3:35 p.m About USF Track and Field

The USF track and field team has earned 53 All-America selections and at least one All-American in 10 of the past 12 years, including a record eight athletes to claim 11 honors in 2021. Born in Tampa Shania Benjamin set a program record with three All-American honors during the 2021 outdoor season, while 2016 graduate triple jumper Matthew O’Neal became USF’s first six-time NCAA All-American. Bulls have two NCAA second-place finishers since 2013: O’Neal (triple jump, 2016) and Courtney Anderson (high jump, 2013). Head coach Eric Jenkin took over the program in 2020 and in the 2021 offseason, the Bulls posted seven program records and 40 top 10 all-time program marks. USF hosted the 2018 NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary and the 2021 AAC Outdoor Championship at the USF Track and Field Stadium on the east side of campus. #GoBulls

