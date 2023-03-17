118 Cricket Lane, Orange, CT 06477





Place Offer Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty, Barbara G Lehrer

Building information for 118 Cricket Lane Stories–Construction year1964Size of the building–Party size1.00 AC / 43,560 SF

Payment calculator $3,347 per month 30 fixed year, 6.73 % interest The payment calculator is for illustrative purposes only. read more

Property information for 118 Cricket Lane Resume Ownership and location Directions: Dogwood to Dogburn to Cricket

Running score: 9

Nearby amenities: Golf course, library, medical facilities, park, shop/mall, walk to bus lines

Association Facilities: No

Primary school: Racing stream

Secondary school: Regional friendship

Acre of resource: Public records VvE and fees HOA: No

Tax year: July 2022-June 2023 Virtual tour Virtual tour: Yes Interior and exterior features Exterior Features Exterior Features: Deck, gutters, lighting, porch, stone wall

Description on the water: Not applicable Interior features Interior Features: Automatic garage door opener, none

Rooms Total: 7

Rooms Additional: Lobby

Attic: Yes

Attic Description: Increase

Laundry Room Info: Lower level

Included devices: Electric hob, electric cooker, wall oven, microwave, extractor hood, fridge, dishwasher

Fireplaces Total: 1

Street View Parameter: 1$41.282426$-72.99968$299.23$13.33$1.00$mjEFosVQ9IL4q2gqaBgevg

Primary on head: No

Bedroom on Main: Yes

Full bathroom on Main: Yes

Primary bath IN: No Room 1 Room type: Primary bedroom

Features of the room: Full bathroom, hardwood floor

Room Level: main Room 2 Room type: kitchen

Features of the room: renovated

Room Level: main Room 3 Room type: Full bath

Features of the room: renovated

Room Level: main Room 4 Room type: Bedroom

Features of the room: Hardwood floor

Room Level: main Room 5 Room type: Living room

Features of the room: Bay/bay window, fireplace, hardwood floor

Room Level: main Room 6 Room type: Bedroom

Room Level: main Room 7 Room type: Bedroom

Features of the room: Hardwood floor

Room Level: main Room 8 Room type: Formal Dining Room

Features of the room: Hardwood floor

Room Level: main Property Real estate and appraisals Real estate owned by the bank: No

Colour: white

Exterior plating: Cedar

Driveway type: Private, asphalt

Fuel tank location: In the cellar

Foundation Type: Specific

Roof information: Asphalt gravel

Gross SQFT by Public Records: 4006

New construction type: No/resale

Construction description: Frame

Year of manufacture Source: Public records

Living area SQFT according to public records: 1808 Utilities Cooling System: Central air

Type of heat: Hot air

Type of heat fuel: Oil

Energy Features: Thermopane windows

Water source: Public water connected

Hot water description: Electric

Sewage system: septic Multi-family Income and expenses Occupied by: Owner

Property history for 118 Cricket Lane Date Event & Source Price Valuation For completeness, Compass often shows two records for one sale: the MLS record and the public record.

Public Records for 118 Cricket Lane Taxable valueCountry$147,000Additions$74,200Total$221,200 Tax record2022$7,235 ( $603 / month) Home Facts Beds3to bathe2Total square feet finished1,808 sqmAbove Grade Finished SqFt1,808 sqmStories1Party size43,560 sqmStyleSingle-family homeConstruction year1964ZoningLIVINGDistrictNEW PORTAPNORAN M:54 W:5 L:11Type of fireplaceHas fireplace

Schools near Cricketlaan 118 This house is inside Orange School Neighborhood . School assessments and boundaries are provided by GreatSchools.org and Pitney Bowes. This information should be used for reference only. Proximity or boundaries displayed here do not guarantee enrollment. Please contact schools directly to verify all information and eligibility for enrollment.

118 Cricket Lane is a single family home for sale in Orange, CT 06477. This property was listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Realty on March 10, 2023 for $529,900. It has been on the market for a total of 6 days and was last sold on January 28, 2022. The school districts of this listing are Orange School District, Regional School District 05. Nearby schools are Race Brook School, Amity Middle School: Orange, and Amity Regional high school. 118 Cricket Lane is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2,608 sq ft single family home built in 1964.

